FSSAI Asks States to Lift Restrictions on Transportation and Sale of Frozen and Chilled Food

Food regulator FSSAI on Tuesday asked states to remove restrictions, if any, imposed on transportation, storage and sale of frozen foods or food served cold fearing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been reiterating ever since the outbreak of this disease that there is currently no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission of the coronavirus disease.

"There is a need to counter myths and misinformation. Several instances have been brought to the notice of the Authority where products such as frozen food, food served cold/ chilled etc. were selectively not allowed to be transported, stored or sold, ostensibly on the notion that they could promote the spread of COVID-19," FSSAI said in a statement.

The FSSAI has communicated to states/UTs giving instructions to review any such restriction imposed and rescind those not consistent with the guidance issued by the regulator.

States andUTs have been instructed to follow a non-discriminatory approach while dealing with food businesses in the lockdown and even post lockdown period, it added.

The FSSAI has also issued detailed guidelines for food business operators (FBOs). It has started an online training programme for FBOs to help them maintain safety and hygiene across the food supply chain because of the coronavirus outbreak.