FT Rankings 2018: IIM Ahmedabad, Calcutta and Bangalore Among Top 10 B-schools in Asia

The FT Rankings 2018 showcase an interesting tug of war of sorts between Asia’s largest democracies – India and China. Both the countries have dominated Top 6 positions with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta and IIM Bangalore at Rank 2, 3 & 5 respectively, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Skema Business School and Tongji University School of Economics and Management, China at number 1, 4 and 6 correspondingly.104 Business Schools across the globe participated in the Financial Times 2018 Survey, and globally, European countries are seen leading the race of Best of Breed (BOB) in Management Studies with University of St Gallen, Switzerland taking the first spot.Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad jumped two notches up and entered Top 20 globally with a global rank 19 in FT Rankings 2018 from 21 in 2017. IIM Calcutta too hopped 5 places to number 23 in 2018 from 28 in 2017. IIM Bangalore maintained its position stable at 26 in 2018.1. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Antai- China2. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad- India3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta- India4. Skema Business School- China5. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore- India6. Tongji University School of Economics and Management- China7. Grenoble Ecole de Management- Singapore8. IQS/FJU/USF- Taiwan9. Hult International Business School- China10. Singapore Management University, Lee Kong Chian- Singapore1. University of St Gallen - Switzerland Cems2. HEC Paris - France3. London Business School - UK4. Essec Business School - France / Singapore5. ESCP Europe - FR / UK / DE / ES / IT6. Università Bocconi - Italy7. University College Dublin: Smurfit - Ireland8. Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University - Netherlands9. CEMS - Global Alliance10. IE Business School - Spain