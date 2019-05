FTII Results 2019: Film and Television Institute of India Announces FTII, SRFTI Results at ftii.ac.in; Check

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has released the FTII Result 2019, FTII JET Result 2019, FTII SRFTI Result 2019 today 17 May.The declared FTII JET 2019 Result, FTII Result 2019 is available at the official website of FTII, Pune at ftii.ac.in . Candidates from the FTII JET 2019 Result are eligible to participate in the subsequent rounds of admission for FTII, Pune and SRFTI, Kolkata. The next round is Personal Interview and call letter for the same will be dispatched by FTII and SRFTI directly.Step 1: Visit the official website for FTII at ftii.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a FTII JET 2019 Result declaration linkStep 3: Click on the linkStep 4: On the new window, enter any of the two credentials from application number, date of birth, email id to check JET 2019 ResultStep 5: Your JET scorecard 2019 will appear on screenStep 6: Download the FTII JET Result 2019 for future referenceThe JET score 2019 is applicable for FTII, Pune and SRFTI, Kolkata only. Selected candidates will be offered admission into Film and Television Institute of India, Pune (FTII,) and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata (SRFTI). The Film and Television Institute of India Joint Entrance Examination (FTII JEE) was conducted on February 24 and question paper consisted of objective type and subjective type questions.