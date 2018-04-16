GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FTII-SRFTI Results 2018 declared; Cut-off Expected Soon!

Around 5293 candidates had appeared for the FTII-SRFTI JET 2018 exam seeking admissions to 11 courses at FTII and 12 courses at SRFTI in Film and Television wing diplomas of 1/2/3 years.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 16, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
FTII-SRFTI Results 2018 declared; Cut-off Expected Soon!
Representative image
FTII-SRFTI Results 2018 have been declared by the FTII for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) organized on 18th February 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajeet Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata. However, the cut-off percentile is still awaited for the same. Also, ‘Each institute will send interview letters through email to the shortlisted candidates directly,’ read a statement on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check FTII-SRFTI Results 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ftiindia.com/
Step 2 – Click on New FTII Admission Result Jet 2018
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to view Result’
Step 4 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://applyadmission.net/jet2018/ResultWrittenTest_JET2018.aspx

Around 5293 candidates had appeared for the FTII-SRFTI JET 2018 exam seeking admissions to 11 courses at FTII and 12 courses at SRFTI in Film and Television wing diplomas of 1/2/3 years. Despite the results, the candidates are unsure whether they are eligible for the next round of admission process. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to check the cut-off list as and when it is released by the FTII and SRFTI.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
