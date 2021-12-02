Fuelled by Omicron Concern, Northeastern States Revise Covid Protocols for Inbound Travellers

Even as the new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has stoked global concern with its constellation of mutations that may dodge antibodies, health officials in the northeast are gearing up according to latest norms for inbound travellers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 a “variant of concern" and named it omicron, based on evidence that the variant has several mutations that could change the way the virus behaves. There is no clarity, however, on how severe the variant is, its transmissibility and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines. Scientists across the world are brainstorming to get more details about omicron.

Anurag Goel, principal secretary, Assam state health department, told News18, “Yes, we are aware of the new omicron variant and are fully prepared to handle the situation. Yesterday (Wednesday), we had a video conference meeting with officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and microbiologists, in which we discussed ways to handle the pandemic considering the new variant."

Goel added, “We don’t have direct international flights and, in this case, any Assam-bound passenger from the countries (where omicron was reported) won’t be able to board connecting flights to the state unless their RT-PCR test report is negative. We are coordinating with immigration and district surveillance teams to get data of foreign travellers. We are advising them to self-isolate, and such passengers will be tested again in Assam on the eighth day after testing negative, on arrival at any international airport in India. If they are found to be positive, then their sample will be sent for genome sequencing to confirm if the infection is due to the new variant."

Talking more about the omicron genome sequence test, he said, “At present, we have a testing facility at Kalyani and Pune, but were informed that the ICMR will soon provide us genome sequence testing kit in Dibrugarh. It will then be easier for us to test such international fliers in Assam itself. The ICMR has designed the kit, but it is under some rectification. We are hopeful of getting the rectified kit soon."

On November 29, Assam reported six deaths due to Covid-19 and 140 positive infections, taking the total number of reported cases to 6,16,708 in the state.

Unlike Assam, however, Mizoram has decided to go in for compulsory 14-day quarantine for international fliers/passengers. On Tuesday, the Covid-19 nodal officer in Mizoram, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, held a meeting with the union health secretary through videoconferencing and, in the meeting, it was decided to intensify health-related preparedness in the state to contain the virus and its variant.

Dr Lalmalsawma told News18, “We are drafting new SOPs and have exempt fully vaccinated domestic travellers from quarantine, but for international travellers we have decided to make 14-day quarantine mandatory along with testing. If anyone will be found positive, then she will be isolated by the state health department for further observation. Overall, the situation in our state is under control. I would like to urge all the people in Mizoram to follow safety norms to defeat this virus and its variants from spreading further."

Manipur, too, is coming up with an elaborate plan as per suggestions made by the union health ministry. On Tuesday, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a review meeting with states and UTs and advised them to ramp up testing for early identification and management of cases.

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Manipur, V Vumulunmang said, “We attended a meeting with the union health secretary and are going to intensify our preparedness as per the Centre’s protocols. We will ensure that the new variant doesn’t escape RT-PCR and RAT (rapid antigen) tests. The state surveillance officer was asked to be handy with dos and don’ts while handling the new variant cases. Regular monitoring will be increased to track and contain the virus. Special focus will be given on hospital infrastructure to handle any kind of crisis."

In the last 24 hours, 17 people, including eight women, tested Covid positive in Manipur. The state also recorded four deaths.

Amid concerns, some good news has come in from Arunachal Pradesh as it did not report any fresh Covid-19 case on November 29. When contacted, state surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said, “The situation in our state is under control. Yesterday, there were no fresh cases. So far, the Covid-19 death toll in the state has remained unchanged at 280. We have not registered any fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours."

About the omicron concern, he said, “We are following standard SOPs as provided to us by the union health ministry. We have formed a task force to handle the situation. All international fliers will be examined and asked to self-isolate. All positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing to INSACOG labs. We were also advised to undertake contact tracing of those who test positive and follow up for 14 days. I would like to say there is nothing to panic about. We just have to follow safety guidelines."

As most of the northeastern states do not have international flights, health officials were asked to keep up regular communication with immigration, airport health officials, public health officials as well as other relevant authorities to ensure smooth implementation of the new guidelines for international travellers.

Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma, programme officer of integrated disease surveillance programme and joint director (plan), Tripura, said, “We had an elaborate plan in place to tackle the situation. Special focus will be on international passengers through flights and borders. While entering India, they have to submit 14-day travel details. Not only that, they also have to upload a negative RT-PCR test report on ‘Air Suvidha’ portal before the journey."

He said, “Those who are travelling from ‘at-risk’ countries will have to undergo Covid-19 test after arrival on the eighth day. There is nothing to worry about as we are ready with stringent measures to handle the situation at the airport as well as in the state."

