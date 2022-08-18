Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 975 Covid-19 cases, the highest since July 1 (978), and a 12 per cent daily positive rate suggesting an increase in transmission. The city saw a nearly 100 per cent jump in cases on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday, accounting for 55 per cent of the cases in the state as well.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer said, “there is clearly a surge again in the city and we are monitoring it closely,” adding that a combination of factors could be contributing to the rise. “There is the mingling of people due to festivities, the incessant rain and the rapid emergence of newer variants every few weeks,” Dr Gomare told the Times of India. The city may have to learn to live with rises and falls in cases as Covid becomes endemic.

As per the last genome sequencing, Omicron variants BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 were found in over 65 percent samples in Mumbai. While state experts have said that BA.2.75 could be spreading faster than other variants, none have been associated with severe disease, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte told TOI.

Meanwhile, the city has also seen a rise in H1N1 (swine flu) cases. Dr Vasant Nagvekar, an infectious disease expert, told TOI that where about six weeks ago, 10 out of 10 cases were Covid-19, three-four weeks ago, nine of his hospitalised patients had H1N1 and one Covid. It started gaining dominance again last week, he added.

Despite an increase in hospitalisation, Covid deaths have not increased in proportion with the rise in cases. According to a report in Times of India, people hospitalised with Covid-19 have doubled since early August, with a more sudden and sharper rise in the past seven days. On Tuesday, over 400 people were admitted to various hospitals, which included 31 earlier admissions recorded on Tuesday. However, six deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday which included two people from Mumbai. Out of the two, one was a senior citizen (74) and the other (59) was suffering from cancer.

As the country continues to see a sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases this month, especially in Mumbai and Delhi, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on Wednesday warned that the pandemic is still not over and emphasized the need for people to take precaution dose, as reported by ANI.

Commenting on the surge in Covid infections, he said, “Cases are around 16,000 and testing norms are there and we are only testing close contact when they have symptoms. We are also reporting deaths and serious cases are also witnessed, although not as serious as they used to be in previous waves. Comorbidity patients could have a serious impact but the solution is precaution dose and when someone has taken precaution jab, then mortality and serious impact are reduced significantly.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here