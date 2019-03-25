English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fugitive Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Former Aide Dies in Mumbai hospital
Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, an accused in the 1993 JJ shootout case, died from a heart ailment in Mumbai's Jaslok hospital.
File photo of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai.
Loading...
Mumbai: A former aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and an accused in the 1993 JJ shootout case Monday died in Jaslok Hospital in south Mumbai, medical
authorities said.
Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Lambu Shakeel, was suffering from a heart ailment, a hospital official said.
Details of his ailment and death would be released later in an official statement from the hospital, the official added.
authorities said.
Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Lambu Shakeel, was suffering from a heart ailment, a hospital official said.
Details of his ailment and death would be released later in an official statement from the hospital, the official added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix is Flexing Its AI Muscles, With The Episode Ordering Experiment For Love, Death + Robots
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Five Incidents in India Which Indicate How Addictive The Battle Royale Game Can be
- Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Film?
- IPL 2019 | Rahul Hoping to Strike Form Alongside Gayle
- Indian Air Force Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results