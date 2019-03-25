LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Fugitive Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's Former Aide Dies in Mumbai hospital

Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, an accused in the 1993 JJ shootout case, died from a heart ailment in Mumbai's Jaslok hospital.

PTI

Updated:March 25, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
File photo of Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai.
Mumbai: A former aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and an accused in the 1993 JJ shootout case Monday died in Jaslok Hospital in south Mumbai, medical
authorities said.

Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, also known as Lambu Shakeel, was suffering from a heart ailment, a hospital official said.

Details of his ailment and death would be released later in an official statement from the hospital, the official added.
