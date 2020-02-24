Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Fugitive Gangster & Ex-Dawood Close Aide Ravi Pujari Brought to Bengaluru, Remanded in Custody

There was an Interpol red corner notice against Pujari, who is wanted in multiple cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fugitive Gangster & Ex-Dawood Close Aide Ravi Pujari Brought to Bengaluru, Remanded in Custody
File photo of gangster Ravi Pujari.

Bengaluru: Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari who is wanted in many heinous crimes, including murder and extortion, was brought to the city in the early hours of Monday from Senegal, police said. Later in the day, he was produced before the 1st Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court which remanded him in police custody till March 7.

A former close aide of India's most wanted and mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Dawood Ibrahim and gangster Chhota Rajan, Pujari was brought here under tight police security by an Air France flight.

A team of police officers from the state including Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pandey and Bengaluru Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil went to Senegal to bring him.

Thanking Indian authorities, government and the Supreme Court of Senegal for the extradition, Pandey said "the whole extradition process in Dakar (capital of Senegal) took two days and on February 22 at 10 pm Senegal time, custody of the fugitive Ravi Pujari was handed over to Indian authorities under due procedures."

The gangster was recently nabbed in South Africa in a joint operation by the SA police and Senegal security agencies, reportedly on a tip from Indian intelligence agencies, and was later extradited to Senegal, official sources said. At the time of his arrest in Senegal, he had a Burkina Faso passport with a false identity of Anthony Fernandes, the sources said.

He was arrested by Senegal authorities last year and Indian counterparts had tried their best to get hold of him, but failed as a local court there granted him bail. The gangster then jumped bail, fled Senegal and holed up in South Africa, sources added.

Pujari, involved in at least 97 criminal cases in Karnataka, including 47 from Bengaluru alone, was running organised extortion rackets in the state and other parts of the country.

There was an Interpol red corner notice against Pujari, who is wanted in multiple cases including murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

He is said to be involved in a double murder at Shabnam Developers at Tilak Nagar here in February 2007, allegedly as the developer refused to pay him extortion money.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram