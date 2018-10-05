'Fukrey' Gang that Stole 180 Mobile Phones in One Day Busted in Delhi

Police have busted a gang of robbers who were planning to commit the crime during Navratri festival in the national capital, officials said Thursday.The gang, named after a film 'Fukrey', had travelled by air and stole over 180 mobile phones in a single day from Ganpati Mahotsav in Mumbai.But their run came to an end when two of their gang members were held.The accused identified as Nadeem (38) was arrested while a minor was apprehended from Delhi as they arrived here with an intention of robbery in the wake of Navratri festival, a senior police officer said.The gang members usually operated during festivals and other occasions, where a huge crowd is expected. Earlier, they have operated in Odisha's Puri during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra and were involved in more than 300 cases of mobile snatching and robbery, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Ajith Singla said.On September 29, gang leader Nadeem was arrested from Delhi's Rana Pratap Bagh area and 14 robbed mobile phones were recovered from him. At his instance, another gang member, a minor was also detained, he said.On interrogation, Nadeem revealed about his involvement in more than 400 incidents of snatching and robbery in various states. He along with his gang members often flew down to their destinations, he added.Police said the gang operated very professional. As they targeted crowds at festival, they would enjoy and dance with them and became part of the celebration. Taking advantage of the crowd, they would snatch and rob mobile phones and other valuables from the victims.With their arrest, fourteen different cases of snatching and robbery registered at various police stations of Mumbai have been solved, the police said, adding that at least 200 similar cases would be further solved. Further investigation underway. ​