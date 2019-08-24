Fulfilled the Dream of Sardar Patel by Abolishing Article 370, Says Union Minister Amit Shah to IPS Officers

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Centre has fulfilled the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by abolishing article 370 to integrate Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said the Parliament has made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India by ending Article 370, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Amit Shah was speaking at the passing out parade of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here.

"The complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Union did not happen with the existence of Article 370," he added.

Paying tributes to the first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Amit Shah said that Hyderabad became a part of India due to the Police Action carried out (to unite the erstwhile Hyderabad state of Nizam) under his (Patel) leadership.

The Home Minister said that the historic Hyderabad province (Telanagana, Part of Andhra and Karnataka) was merged with India after police action in the able leadership Patel as Nizam ruler is refused to merge.

Amit Shah also talked about PM Modi’s dream to make India as five trillion dollar economy and he urged the IPS probationers that the country needs their cooperation to maintain law and order in the country.

Amit Shah said that terrorism, drugs and conspiracies of the neighboring countries are new challenges for the country and the role of police officers is crucial in handling them for safe, secure India.

103 IPS probationers including 15 women, 5 Nepal and 6 Royal Bhutan officers completed their training and participated in Deekshant Parade.

Home Minister Amit Shah had to cut short his visit to Hyderabad following passing away of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Union Minister is returning back to Delhi.

