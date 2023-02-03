CHANGE LANGUAGE
From Abu Dhabi to Calicut, Air India Flight Catches Fire Post Take Off; Full Emergency Declared
1-MIN READ



By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 09:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The fire was reported while aircraft was at a height of 1000 feet (Representative Photo: PTI)

Air India said a full emergency was declared on the flight, following which it made a 'safe' emergency landing and all passengers were evacuated

An Air India flight made an emergency landing at Abu Dhabi airport after its engine number 1 (left engine) caught fire, while it was mid-air. The incident happened while the Calicut-bound Air India Express B737-800 aircraft was at a height of 1000 feet during its climb after takeoff from the Abu Dhabi airport.

Air India said a “full emergency" was declared on the flight, following which it made a “safe" emergency landing and all passengers were evacuated.

“Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut ) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during the climb," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said domestic airlines faced a total of 546 technical snags during the operation of planes last year. Out of them, Air India faced 64 snags.

February 03, 2023
February 03, 2023, 09:55 IST
