Full Emergency Declared for Indigo Flight, Carrying 144 Passengers, from Chandigarh After Technical Snag
The airline confirmed the incident but said the captain received "precautionary warning" about one of the engines and sought priority landing.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Mumbai: An Indigo flight from Chandigarh carrying 144 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the city airport on Friday on its arrival due to engine issue, a source said.
The flight, however, landed safely, he said. The airline confirmed the incident but said the captain received "precautionary warning" about one of the engines and sought priority landing.
"Full emergency was declared for Indigo flight 6E463 operating on the Chandigarh-Mumbai route at 4.28 pm. The flight landed safely at 4.44 pm on runway 27 and was fully parked. The full emergency was withdrawn at 4.47 pm," an ATC officer said.
It can be noted that the VT-IJC Indigo Neo plane was delivered as recently as May. According to Indigo, upon decent to Mumbai, the captain received a precautionary warning for engine No 1 and following necessary SOPs he asked for a priority landing.
There was no in-flight shutdown and no emergency was declared, it said, adding the aircraft proceeded to the assigned bay and the passengers disembarked normally.
The aircraft is currently being checked by the maintenance team.
It may be recalled that DGCA had earlier this month grounded three pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers of Indigo for not reporting vibrations in the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320 Neos in separate incidents that occurred since March.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Rides His Kawasaki Ninja H2 Worth Rs 34.99 Lakh: Watch Video
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai is the Highest Paid Contestant on Salman Khan's Show
- Happy Birthday, Google! Thank you for the 'Easter Eggs' that are Now the Coolest Party Tricks
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro