Full Emergency Declared for Indigo Flight, Carrying 144 Passengers, from Chandigarh After Technical Snag

The airline confirmed the incident but said the captain received "precautionary warning" about one of the engines and sought priority landing.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
Mumbai: An Indigo flight from Chandigarh carrying 144 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the city airport on Friday on its arrival due to engine issue, a source said.

The flight, however, landed safely, he said. The airline confirmed the incident but said the captain received "precautionary warning" about one of the engines and sought priority landing.

"Full emergency was declared for Indigo flight 6E463 operating on the Chandigarh-Mumbai route at 4.28 pm. The flight landed safely at 4.44 pm on runway 27 and was fully parked. The full emergency was withdrawn at 4.47 pm," an ATC officer said.

It can be noted that the VT-IJC Indigo Neo plane was delivered as recently as May. According to Indigo, upon decent to Mumbai, the captain received a precautionary warning for engine No 1 and following necessary SOPs he asked for a priority landing.

There was no in-flight shutdown and no emergency was declared, it said, adding the aircraft proceeded to the assigned bay and the passengers disembarked normally.

The aircraft is currently being checked by the maintenance team.

It may be recalled that DGCA had earlier this month grounded three pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers of Indigo for not reporting vibrations in the Pratt & Whitney engines of the A320 Neos in separate incidents that occurred since March.

