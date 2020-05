Full List of Passenger Trains, Routes That Will Start From Tomorrow as Bookings Start on IRCTC Website

The Indian Railways will restart passenger train operations from May 12, 51 days after the services were halted. The services will resume initially with 15 pair of trains, or a total of 30 journeys, the national transporter has said.

Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Madgaon.

Booking for reservation in these trains will only be available only on the IRCTC website, and there will be no waiting list or RAC category. Advance reservation period will be allowed for seven days. Ticket booking counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued.

The complete details of guidelines for the special trains starting tomorrow can be seen here.

Here's the full list of trains and the routes where services will start from Tuesday:

1. From Howrah to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 12 May

2. From New Delhi to Howrah



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 13 May

3. From Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 12 May

4. From New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 13 May

5 From Dibrugarh to NewDelhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar,Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, , Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 14 May

6. From NewDelhi to Dibrugarh



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Dimapur, Lumding Jn,Guwahati, Kokrajhar,Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central



Start date: 12 May

7. From NewDelhi to Jammu Tawi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Ludhiana



Start date: 13 May

8. From Jammu Tawi to NewDelhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Ludhiana



Start date: 14 May

9. From Bengaluru to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn



Start date: 12 May

10. From New Delhi to Bengaluru



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn



Start date: 12 May

11. From Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi



Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday



Stoppages: Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota



Start date: 15 May

12. From New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram



Frequency: Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday



Stoppages: Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota



Start date: 13 May

13. From Chennai Central to New Delhi



Frequency: Friday, Sunday



Stoppages: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra



Start date: 15 May

14. From New Delhi to Chennai Central



Frequency: Wednesday, Friday



Stoppages: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra



Start date: 13 May

15. From Bilaspur to New Delhi



Frequency: Monday, Thursday



Stoppages: Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Start date: 14 May

16. From New Delhi to Bilaspur



Frequency: Thursday, Saturday



Stoppages: Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Start date: 12 May

17. From Ranchi to New Delhi



Frequency: Thursday, Sunday



Stoppages: Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 14 May

18. From New Delhi to Ranchi



Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday



Stoppages: Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 13 May

19. From Mumbai Central to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota



Start date: 12 May

20. From New Delhi to Mumbai Central



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota



Start date: 13 May

21. From Ahmedabad to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon



Start date: 12 May

22. From New Delhi to Ahmedabad



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon



Start date: 13 May

23. From Agartala to New Delhi



Frequency: Monday



Stoppages: Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 18 May

24. From New Delhi to Agartala



Frequency: Wednesday



Stoppages: Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 20 May

25. From Bhubneshwar to New Delhi



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 13 May

26. From New Delhi to Bhubneshwar



Frequency: Daily



Stoppages: Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya



Jn, Kanpur Central



Start date: 14 May

27. From New Delhi to Madgaon



Frequency: Friday, Saturday



Stoppages: Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn



Start date: 15 May

28. From Madgaon to New Delhi



Frequency: Monday, Sunday



Stoppages: Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn



Start date: 17 May

29. From Secundarabad to New Delhi



Frequency: Wednesday



Stoppages: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Start date: 20 May

30. From New Delhi to Secundarabad



Frequency: Sunday



Stoppages: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Start date: 17 May