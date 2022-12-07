Full Speed Ahead: 22 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals Commissioned, Railways to Set Up 100 More by 2025, Says Govt

The ministry of railways has set a target to develop 100 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) by 2025 even as 22 have already been commissioned, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

In a written reply, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 125 applications for the development of cargo terminals under the GCT Policy have been received and 79 in-principle approvals have been granted.

“Under the GCT Policy, it has been targeted to develop 100 GCTs in three years i.e. 2022-23, 2023-24 & 2024-25. 22 GCTs have already been commissioned," the reply reads.

He also shared that for GCTs to be developed on non-railway land, the GCT operators will identify the location and will construct the terminal after obtaining necessary approval. “For GCTs to be developed either fully or partially on railway land, the land parcels will be identified by Railways, and the GCT Operator for construction and operation of the Terminal will be selected through an open tendering process.”

‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal’ policy was launched on December 15, 2021. These terminals are being developed for handling rail cargo.

The location of GCTs is being decided on the basis of demand from industry and the potential of cargo traffic. These terminals ensure a simplified, quick and hassle-free application and approval process.

