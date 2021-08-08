Mumbai Local Trains to Start from August 15 for Fully Jabbed, CM Uddhav Says

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday that fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains from August 15.

Addressing the public, Thackeray said the government was considering relaxations for fully vaccinated people in the state. “I have asked industries to stagger the office timings," he said.

Restrictions have been imposed on ordinary commuters on Mumbai’s suburban railways during the Covid period.

Many travel bodies and citizens have repeatedly requested permission to use local train services.

“We all know that we have not yet fully recovered from the second wave. There is also the risk of a potential third wave. The central government has also repeatedly warned you about this," Thackeray said.

However, the Maharashtra CM said, in order to continue the economic cycle, we are imposing certain criteria and restrictions to allow ordinary passengers to travel locally. Passengers who have taken both doses of the vaccine as well as 14 days after receiving the second vaccine will be able to travel by local trains from August 15.

“I urge you not to allow anyone to obtain passes illegally. Take two doses of the vaccine and travel," Thackeray added.

Decision on Opening Religious Places in a Week: Maha CM

Uddhav Thackeray said the decisions on opening of religious places was likely to be taken in a week based on the recommendation of the Covid-19 Task Force.

The task force’s meeting, due for tomorrow, will also include a discussion on increasing the time limit of pubs, restaurants, and bars in Mumbai.

Maharashtra reported 5,508 new Covid-19 cases, 4,895 recoveries, and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said a week ago that the Maharashtra disaster management department is in favour of allowing people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel in local trains in Mumbai.

Relaxations in Pune

Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Sunday that shops in Pune city can remain open till 8 pm from August 9 and restaurants with a 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

Malls are also allowed to function in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township till 8 pm but only citizens who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed entry, he said.

Restaurant owners, traders and mall workers associations have been demanding that the timings of their establishments be extended and had also staged a protest.

Recently, the Maharashtra government had allowed shops to function till 8 pm in 25 districts excluding Pune and ten other districts where level-3 restrictions continue to remain in force.

“Considering the constant positivity rate at 3.3 per cent in Pune and at 3.5 per cent in Pimpri Chinchwad, we are relaxing some norms for business. From Monday, all shops are allowed to open till 8 pm. However, shop owners and staff must wear masks and get themselves fully vaccinated. Restaurants are also allowed to operate with a 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm. Pune rural areas will continue to remain under the current level-3 restrictions owing to a high positivity rate," Pawar told reporters after attending a coronavirus review meeting.

