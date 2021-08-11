Fully Vaccinated? With Covid Certificate, You Can Visit Malls in Maharashtra from Sunday

The Maharashtra government has decided that only people who have got both doses of their Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed to attend malls in Mumbai and other cities, starting Sunday.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, that the administration will ease Covid restrictions starting August 15.

“Local trains are open to anyone who has received two dosages. The state government has given orders for citizens to be issued monthly and quarterly passes," he said.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity until 10 PM, said the minister. Shops have also been allowed the same time limit.

A maximum of 200 guests will be allowed in wedding, if the event is held outside. Indoor venues will be allowed to accommodate up to 50% of their capacity.

Before admitting visitors into malls, the minister said, their vaccination certificates would be examined, adding that guards, employed by the mall owners, must check these.

With Covid rules in place, hotels will be able to operate at 50% capacity, said Tope, adding that broken rules would invite consequences.

Government and private offices would be allowed to operate at full capacity, he said, adding that private offices can be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with staggered hours.

The minister stated that the reopening of cinemas, theatres, and houses of worship will not be allowed for the time being.

In response to a question on whether there is a plan to reopen schools, he said that the state’s Covid task team is not in favour of it at this time. The CM will make a final decision following a meeting with the task force and school department.

