Fumio Kishida's Ascent to Japan's PM Post May Mean a Boost to Modi's 'Make in India' Initiative

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida’s ascent to the post of Prime Minister of Japan may pave the way for India to become a base of economic growth for the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

As the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida will be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament. Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round.

Kishida will be replacing outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

After a landslide victory, as Fumio Kishida gears up to take over the reins as the new PM of Japan, there are conjectures that his elevation may prove to be beneficial for India.

The conjectures are being made on of basis Kishida’s visit to India in 2015 as Foreign Minister whereby he had promised that Japan will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to support India in becoming a base of economic growth for the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

The Japanese foreign minister was in India on a three-day visit for the eighth round of the strategic dialogue and had proposed strengthening three bridges that link the region in order to ensure peace and prosperity, bridge of value and spirit, of a vibrant economy and open and stable seas.

Delivering the 15th Sapru House Lecture at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA), he had said it was important for Japan and India to strengthen their maritime cooperation and both sides should “even more proactively assume" their “responsibilities to protect open and stable seas" under their partnership.

To boost connectivity between South Asia and Southeast Asia through both land and sea, he said Japan intends to support the construction of an energy network with the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region for enhancing regional connectivity.

To boost connectivity between SAARC and the 10-member Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),Japan would boost aid by “supporting development initiatives" in India’s northeast region, he added.

Under the bridge of open and stable seas, Kishida had said that India and Japan were maritime countries whose “interests depended on the safety of sea lanes".

On the issue of reform of the UN Security Council, Kishida said both countries will become driving forces of reform of the world body, and for this, the G4 countries of Japan, India, Germany, and Brazil will work together to garner support from the international community.

