Funeral Of A Living Man And Other Bizarre Practices To Please Rain God In MP’s Jhabua

People in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district are using sorcery to worship Indra Dev, the god of rain, as many districts of the state face a dry spell. A wedding procession on a donkey and a funeral of a living man were both held here to please rain god. People believe that the gods will be pleased and that the district will receive abundant rain.

In the Ikhnabad area, people took out a wedding procession and made him ride a donkey. A mock funeral procession of a living man was also taken out. People believe that such practices will please the rain god and the region will get enough rainfall.

Jhabua district is witnessing inadequate monsoon rain as it had rained 15 days ago in many areas, but now people are waiting for the rain again. In some parts of the district, farmers have already sown Kharif crops. Due to the lack of rain, farmers are worried. The month of July has started and if it still does not rain soon in some areas, then in the sowing season farmers will face a serious problem.

The farmers who sow soybean crops can get into trouble because this year soybean seeds are being sold at very high prices in the market. In such a situation, the back of the farmers will be broken financially. However, this year only capable farmers are planting soybean crops because the price of soybean seed is being sold in the market at a price of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a quintal.

Monsoon slows down in the country

The pace of Southwest Monsoon has slowed down in many parts of the country. Due to this, an increase in temperature is being seen in many areas, including Delhi-NCR. At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that there is a possibility of rain in Delhi, Bhiwani, Charkhi-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar, and its surrounding areas on Monday. During this, strong winds will blow, and the weather will be cold.

The department has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in the districts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions of Rajasthan on Sunday and Monday. At the same time, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms during the next 48 hours in the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan.

