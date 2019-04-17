Furious at Being Bullied Every Day, School Cab Driver Kills Friend in South Delhi

Furious at being bullied almost every day by his friend, a cab driver, along with his accomplices, murdered him in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area.The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Surjit Kashyap, was stabbed and strangulated at an abandoned farm house in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai on April 15. The accused disposed off his body in a ditch and covered it with leaves. The crime took place barely 800 meters away from Neb Sarai police station.Kashyap’s brother approached the police on intervening night of April 16, 17 saying that he had not returned home. He said his brother had gone out to meet his friends and suspected foul play behind his disappearance, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south).Kashyap was last seen with his friends and one of the suspects was heard talking about murder by some people around, the police learnt during the investigation. During investigation, police identified the accused as Sombir Singhal , Vicky Jha, who worked as a helper in Max Saket, an unemployed youth named Satbir and Vicky Bhatt who was a data entry operator, Kumar said. By the time the four suspects were arrested, Kashyap was already murdered, Kumar said."Interrogation revealed that Sombir and Vicky had an old enmity with Kashyap. He had beaten them a few years ago and were holding a grudge against him since then," police said.Kashyap used to bully and threaten Sombir almost on a daily basis, the officer said.On April 15, Kashyap had again threatened Sombir. In the evening, he got information that Surjit was sitting with one of his friend.Sombir along with his friends went to the abandoned farm house, stabbed and strangulated him, the officer said.Two more of their accomplices identified as Golu and Ravinder Bisht are absconding, police said.