Furious at Being Spurned, West Bengal Man Kills Boyfriend’s Six-year-old Son

A 25-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for killing the six-year-old son of his lover in Bhangor’s Kashipur in West Bengal on Monday night.The accused, identified as Safiul Mollah, told police that he was in a relationship with the child’s father but the latter had started deliberately avoiding him recently. Spurned by his lover, Mollah strangulated the boy in a fit of rage and threw the body a few meters from his home.A Times of India report said that police got suspicious about Mollah after they questioned the child’s mother who told police how she discovered her husband’s relationship with Mollah and her distrust for him.The child’s body has been sent for post mortem and a murder case has been registered against the accused.