‘Future Colleague…’ Uddhav Thackeray’s Veiled Remark on BJP’s Raosaheb Danve Sparks Buzz

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray sparked speculations in the political corridors on Friday when he referred to BJP leader Raosaheb Danve as a possible “future colleague”.

“He is my former colleague and if we come together again in the future (BJP-Sena), he will be known as my future colleague as well,” Thackeray said while speaking at a programme in Aurangabad.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Danve, who was also present at the event, later said that both the BJP and Shiv Sena share the same ideology and his party is always willing to renew ties with the Sena.

Thackeray, however, downplayed his remark later, saying he was only joking as he had met Danve, a Union minister of state for railways and BJP MP from Jalna, after a long time on Friday.

The development comes days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party will contest the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa due early next year, and claimed farmers’ organisations in western UP are willing to support his party.

The Shiv Sena snapped ties with long-term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, and forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

