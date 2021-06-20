'Future Covid-19 Wave Depends on Two Factors…', Says AIIMS Doctor

Even though overall Covid-19 cases in India have declined over the past few days, the fears of a third wave of coronavirus have loomed in the country. The Centre has directed the states and union territories to open up daily activities in a “carefully calibrated" manner. On many occasions, medical experts have warned people of a third wave soon if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed.

Dr Neeraj Nischal, Assistant Professor Department of Medicine AIIMS Delhi, has highlighted two factors on which future Covid-19 wave depends. “In any pandemic, the wave depends on two important factors: One is virus related and second is human-related factors," ANI quoted him as saying.

Explaining further, the doctor said that the coronavirus mutation can be avoided by following a proper behaviour when in a crowded place or with an already infected person.

“Now virus mutates and becomes more infectious. It is something which is beyond our control. But of course, if we do not allow this virus to replicate in our body then maybe this type of mutations can be avoided. What we can do to control is our behaviour. We have been talking about Covid appropriate behaviour for 15-16 months and we know that by Covid appropriate behaviour, one can stop these waves altogether. That had happened in the second wave also," he added.

On being asked about the lockdown to curb further spread of coronavirus, he said, “When the lockdown was introduced, everybody was forced to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and this wave stopped. So, it is important for us to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, as that is definitely helpful in stopping the spread of the infection."

Appealing people to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, the doctor said, “Even if you get the infection then it will ensure that you don’t get a severe form of the disease."

Earlier, India’s epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October. However, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said on Saturday that it might arrive in the next six to eight weeks until Covid-appropriate behavior is followed aggressively, along with stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Experts have said the third wave of Covid-19 in India may be better controlled than the second due to a lot of factors. The opinion poll conducted by Reuters said the wave will be controlled better as many people will be vaccinated by then. It added that the number of cases will be much less than what India witnessed in the second wave.

Dr Guleria has said the third wave will be more controlled, as cases will be much less because more vaccinations would have been rolled out and there would be some degree of natural immunity from the second-wave.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here