'Future May See Walking-Talking Computers': HRD Minister Gives Shout Out to Sanskrit's Ability

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday claimed that US space research agency NASA is likely to develop a walking-talking computer using Sanskrit, which he said is a 'scientific language'.

Addressing the 57th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the HRD minister said, "NASA is saying that in near future if a walking-talking computer will live, then it'll only be possible because of Sanskrit. NASA is saying this because it's a scientific language in which words are written exactly the way they are spoken."

Evoking the academic legacy of the country, he said, "Who did research on atoms and molecules? The one who researched on atoms and molecules, discovered them, was Charak Rishi."

Speaking at the event, he further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of establishing India as the world leader in education by 2024 as he also underlined the important role of IITs in realising this goal.

Congratulating IIT Bombay for being ranked among the top 200 in the QS world university rankings, Pokhriyal asked the community to aim higher. "IIT Bombay can render a significant contribution in addressing the challenges of climate change and in fulfilling development goals such as increasing India's renewable energy capacity," he said.

Stating that programmes such as 'Make in India', 'Digital India', 'Startup India' and 'Standup India' are transformative schemes, the minister said that India has now become the world's favourite investment destination.

With PTI inputs

