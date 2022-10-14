Future on Hold But SC's Split Verdict Hailing Choice, Right to Education Spells Hope for Hijab-Clad Students

“When I heard that one of the judges said hijab was a matter of choice and education was important, I saw some hope”. For this 23-year-old student from Karnataka’s Udupi district, and many like her, Thursday’s split verdict by the Supreme Court on the hijab row has brought some faith along with the sign of a lengthy battle ahead.

In Udupi, the hotbed of the hijab controversy that erupted after students sat on a protest in January this year against being asked to remove their headscarf, the response to the state government’s order asking them to abide by the uniform code had evoked mixed reactions. While some removed the hijab in a separate room before entering the classroom, others who did not want to stop wearing it in class either refused to attend classes or transferred themselves to Muslim-run institutions.

“I was forced to leave the college I was pursuing my studies from as my family and I made the decision that I will continue my education only in an institution that allows me to safeguard my choice of wearing a hijab,” the student quoted above told News18.

The student, who is currently pursuing a professional course in another district, said hijab-wearing students either applied for transfer certificates to join institutions that would allow them to wear a hijab or decided to remove them while attending classes.

Those who agreed to remove their hijab while attending classes preferred not to speak, fearing backlash from their community. They believe that education is their priority and wanted to pursue it “peacefully”.

A student who was forced by her family to leave the government college and join an institution that allowed her to wear a hijab said there were several others who had lost a year because of the row.

“We were forced to look for another college and it was not easy. But we got admissions and so do not want to reveal our identity as we want to pursue a professional course and find a good job,” she said.

She added: “I don’t have anything to say to those who were ready to remove the hijab to attend classes. For me, it is my obligation and my submission to my creator and that is why I think religion helps me understand that. I strongly believe that religion is my strength and my parents have been very supportive and helped me continue with my education. I want to finish my course well.”

The ban on wearing the hijab at first was restricted to government-run pre-university colleges, but after the Karnataka High Court judgment of March 22, it was extended to all government colleges. Many colleges offering graduate and postgraduate courses also began to implement a dress code or uniform in their institutions as the issue around the headscarf snowballed.

Thursday’s split verdict delivered by the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on the controversial matter may have put the future of hijab-wearing students on hold, but it pertinently highlighted the importance of education of the girl child and how nothing should impede that goal.

The bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia made contrasting viewpoints. Justice Gupta upheld the March 15 Karnataka High court verdict which kept the hijab ban in place. He said the “prohibition on hijab in classrooms does not violate free expression and choice of Muslim girl students,” while dismissing the petitions challenging the Karnataka HC verdict.

Justice Dhulia had a contrasting viewpoint. While stating that wearing the hijab was a “matter of choice”, he also stressed the right to education and opportunities for the girl child. He pointed out how the state and society should not create roadblocks on the path to education, especially when girl children in rural India face tremendous odds to get basic education.

Noting that he differed in opinion and had great respect for his ‘brother’ Justice Gupta, Justice Dhulia said: “The foremost question on my mind was the education of the girl child. Are we making their lives any better?”

With both judges divided in their views, the matter has now been placed before Chief Justice of India UU Lalit to be referred to a larger bench.

After the SC’s split verdict, Karnataka’s education minister BC Nagesh said he had expected a better judgment in view of events in countries like Iran where women are shunning the hijab.

“There has also been an anti-hijab movement across the globe, following the developments in Iran, and women are against wearing the hijab. As a democratic government, we welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. However, with the matter being referred to the higher bench, we hope that the court delivers a verdict based on the Karnataka Education Act,” Nagesh told the media.

He also made it clear that the verdict of the Karnataka High Court remains valid. “No religious practices will be allowed in college and students have to abide by the informal rules wherever prescribed. As per the Karnataka Education Act, we will not allow any religious practice in colleges,” the minister said.

The controversy started on December 30, 2021, when 12 students from Government Pre University College for Girls in coastal Karnataka’s Udupi submitted a memorandum to the college principal seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. On January 1, a group of six hijab-wearing girls was prevented from entering the college as it was “against the prescribed norms”. The other six who had signed the memorandum agreed to attend classes without the hijab.

BJP MLA and the CDC president of the institution, Raghupati Bhat, asked the hijab-wearing students to remove their headgear and attend classes in accordance with the college uniform or dress code. He said those who refuse to follow the uniform code should take transfer certificates and find admissions in colleges that allowed hijab in classrooms.

As the students refused, a stand-off began between them and the management. The atmosphere in the region became tense and protests, some of which even turned violent, began across the state. As those supporting the hijab issue hit the streets, counter-protests began with students wearing saffron shawls.

As the issue reached the courts, on January 26, the Karnataka government set up an expert committee to try to resolve the issue. However, the hijab-wearing students argued that the headgear was an essential religious practice and that the government’s stand disallowing those wearing hijab to attend classes was discriminatory.

“It not only discriminated against us based on religion, but it also impinged on our fundamental right and freedom of religion guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution,” said one of the petitioners to News18 when the case was being argued in the Karnataka HC.

The state government contended that wearing a hijab was not an essential religious practice and that the “practice must pass the test of constitutional morality and individual dignity as expounded by the Supreme court in the Sabarimala case”.

The issue snowballed and protests began erupting across the country. Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the hijab ban and the case, after being heard over several weeks, resulted in a split verdict. Now the ball is in the court of the Chief Justice of India.​

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here