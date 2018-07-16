FYJC 2nd Merit List 2018 Postponed Until 19th July 2018, Stay Tuned!

FYJC 2nd Merit List 2018 has been postponed until 19th July 2018 by the School Education and Sports Department (SESD).The FYJC 2nd Merit List 2018 was scheduled to be released on Monday; however, as per the order of High Court Nagpur Bench, the First Year Junior College (FYJC) second merit list will be released on 19th July 2018, 11:00 AM, now. ‘As per the order of the Hon’ble High Court, Nagpur Bench on 12th July & accordingly Govt. order dated 16th July, Round-2 merit list will be declared on 19th July 11 AM’ read the official notification.The 1st Merit List for First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2018 was declared in the first week of July. Around 50,000 students were allotted seats in the first round; around 2.5 lakh seats are still vacant and will be filled up in the upcoming admission rounds.The merit list of regions like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravarti, Nashik and Aurangabad would be available on their regional official websites.Candidates can visit the official website and read the court order on delaying of 2nd Merit List 2018 in the below mentioned url: