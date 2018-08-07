English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FYJC 4th Merit List Out at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net, Report before 9th Aug, 6PM
The Centralized First Year Junior College (FYJC) Admissions 2018 process for fourth round of seat allotment will conclude on 9th August 2018 at 6PM.
Representational photo (PTI)
FYJC 4th Merit List has been released by the School Education and Sports Department on its official websites for Mumbai and Pune admissions - mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net, respectively. The Centralized First Year Junior College (FYJC) Admissions 2018 process for fourth round of seat allotment will conclude on 9th August 2018 at 6PM. ‘Last Date for Centralized round -4 admissions is 9th August 6 PM. Students and Colleges are requested to make note of it’ read an update. Candidates awaiting the FYJC 4th Merit List can follow the instructions below to check if they’ve made it to the list or not:
How to check FYJC 4th Merit List?
Step 1 – Visit the relevant website - mumbai.11thadmission.net or pune.11thadmission.net
Step 2 – Click on ‘Centralized Allocation Round 4)
Step 3 - Enter your Application Form Number and click on Search
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link Mumbai FYJC 2018 Admissions - https://mumbai.11thadmission.net/MOA_Result.aspx
Direct Link Pune FYJC 2018 Admissions - https://pune.11thadmission.net/MOA_Result.aspx
The uploading of bifocal admissions at college level will take place from 10th to 11th August 2018.
