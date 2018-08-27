English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FYJC Mumbai Admissions 2018 First Come First Serve Round Begins Today at mumbai.11thadmission.net
FYJC Mumbai Admissions First Come First Serve (FCFS) Round has begun on the official website of School Education and Sports Department for Mumbai - mumbai.11thadmission.net.
Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
FYJC Mumbai Admissions 2018 First Come First Serve (FCFS) Round has begun today on the official website of School Education and Sports Department for Mumbai - mumbai.11thadmission.net.
A note on the official website states, ‘Students who take admission in college allotted in FCFS round will not be able to cancel their admission. Also, students will not be able to cancel their admission taken in earlier rounds’ thereby candidates must take admission with diligence.
Only those candidates are eligible to apply for the FCFS round who are not admitted in any college as yet. Candidates from First Category (80% to 100%) can come till 5PM today and opt for the First Come, First Serve facility. Students who will get allotment for a particular college, need to approach the allotted college and complete all formalities till 3PM tomorrow i.e. 28th August 2018.
The Vacancy list for second category students will be displayed at 6PM on 28th August, tomorrow. Candidates can read through the complete FCFS schedule at the url mentioned below:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/19U43QoOm79_qHlaskNS5McxYCX5I_QO6/view
