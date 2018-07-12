English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FYJC Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List 2018 Expected Tomorrow at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net
The School Education and Sports Department (SESD) likely to release First Year Junior College (FYJC) Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List on Friday on mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
FYJC Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List is scheduled to release tomorrow at 4:00 PM by the School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Govt of Maharashtra on its official website - mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net.
The 1st Merit List for First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2018 was declared in the first week of this month. As per the original notification, the Second Merit list will be released on 13th July 2018, however the link is available today but it's not live as yet.
The link 'Choice Filling for Centralised Round 2' under 'Latest Notifications' on the home page is available on the official website.
Candidates awaiting FYJC Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List must keep a close tab on the official website to check the result once its released by SESD.
Candidates who will make it to Second Merit List need to bring the following documents in original and copy at the allocated institution:
1. Original Mark Sheet of SSC or class 10th or equivalent
2. Original School Leaving Certificate
3. Caste Certificate (if applicable)
4. Special Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
The Third Merit List is scheduled to release on 23rd July 2018 and Fourth Merit List on 29th July 2018.
Candidates can check the complete schedule for FYJC Pune Admissions 2018 at the below mentioned url:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9iaXiNTWEIJaFdjbXNRRy00RC1MYnc5MjFhaU56eVZsOFVF/view
Also Watch
The 1st Merit List for First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2018 was declared in the first week of this month. As per the original notification, the Second Merit list will be released on 13th July 2018, however the link is available today but it's not live as yet.
The link 'Choice Filling for Centralised Round 2' under 'Latest Notifications' on the home page is available on the official website.
Candidates awaiting FYJC Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List must keep a close tab on the official website to check the result once its released by SESD.
Candidates who will make it to Second Merit List need to bring the following documents in original and copy at the allocated institution:
1. Original Mark Sheet of SSC or class 10th or equivalent
2. Original School Leaving Certificate
3. Caste Certificate (if applicable)
4. Special Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
The Third Merit List is scheduled to release on 23rd July 2018 and Fourth Merit List on 29th July 2018.
Candidates can check the complete schedule for FYJC Pune Admissions 2018 at the below mentioned url:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9iaXiNTWEIJaFdjbXNRRy00RC1MYnc5MjFhaU56eVZsOFVF/view
Also Watch
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- 'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics
- The Thrilling Story of Rescue of Thai Boys from Cave Heads to Hollywood
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post