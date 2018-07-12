GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FYJC Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List 2018 Expected Tomorrow at mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net

The School Education and Sports Department (SESD) likely to release First Year Junior College (FYJC) Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List on Friday on mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 12, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
FYJC Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List is scheduled to release tomorrow at 4:00 PM by the School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Govt of Maharashtra on its official website - mumbai.11thadmission.net and pune.11thadmission.net.

The 1st Merit List for First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2018 was declared in the first week of this month. As per the original notification, the Second Merit list will be released on 13th July 2018, however the link is available today but it's not live as yet.

The link 'Choice Filling for Centralised Round 2' under 'Latest Notifications' on the home page is available on the official website.

Candidates awaiting FYJC Mumbai, Pune Second Merit List must keep a close tab on the official website to check the result once its released by SESD.

Candidates who will make it to Second Merit List need to bring the following documents in original and copy at the allocated institution:

1. Original Mark Sheet of SSC or class 10th or equivalent
2. Original School Leaving Certificate
3. Caste Certificate (if applicable)
4. Special Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

The Third Merit List is scheduled to release on 23rd July 2018 and Fourth Merit List on 29th July 2018.

Candidates can check the complete schedule for FYJC Pune Admissions 2018 at the below mentioned url:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9iaXiNTWEIJaFdjbXNRRy00RC1MYnc5MjFhaU56eVZsOFVF/view

