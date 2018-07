FYJC Pune First Merit List 2018 Out at pune.11thadmission.net, Check Now!

FYJC Pune First Merit List has been released today i.e.5th July 2018 by the School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Govt of Maharashtra on its official website - pune.11thadmission.net The 1st provisional merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2018 was declared on 29th June 2018. Candidates awaiting FYJC Pune First Merit List can follow the instructions below and download the same now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://pune.11thadmission.net/ Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Centralised Allocation Round 1’ on the home pageStep 3 – Enter the Application form numberStep 4 – Check your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://pune.11thadmission.net/MOA_Result.aspx 1. Original Mark Sheet of SSC or class 10th or equivalent2. Original School Leaving Certificate3. Caste Certificate (if applicable)4. Special Reservation Certificate (if applicable)Candidates can check the complete scheduled for FYJC Pune Admissions 2018 at the below mentioned url: