FYJC Pune First Merit List 2018 Out at pune.11thadmission.net, Check Now!
The 1st provisional merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2018 was declared on 29th June 2018.
FYJC Pune First Merit List has been released today i.e.5th July 2018 by the School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Govt of Maharashtra on its official website - pune.11thadmission.net.
The 1st provisional merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2018 was declared on 29th June 2018. Candidates awaiting FYJC Pune First Merit List can follow the instructions below and download the same now:
How to check FYJC Pune 2018 Merit List?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://pune.11thadmission.net/
Step 2 – Click on the link ‘Centralised Allocation Round 1’ on the home page
Step 3 – Enter the Application form number
Step 4 – Check your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://pune.11thadmission.net/MOA_Result.aspx
Candidates who have made it to First Merit List need to bring the following documents along with their copies during the admissions process:
1. Original Mark Sheet of SSC or class 10th or equivalent
2. Original School Leaving Certificate
3. Caste Certificate (if applicable)
4. Special Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
The second general merit list is scheduled to be released on 13th July 2018, 4PM on the above mentioned website. Candidates can check the complete scheduled for FYJC Pune Admissions 2018 at the below mentioned url:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B9iaXiNTWEIJaFdjbXNRRy00RC1MYnc5MjFhaU56eVZsOFVF/view
