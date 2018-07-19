English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FYJC Second Merit List 2018 out at mumbai.11thadmission.net. Check Now!
The merit lists for other regions viz Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad will also be made available on their official websites. ‘Last Date for Centralized round -2 admissions is 21st July 6 PM.
FYJC Second Merit List 2018 has been released today on the official websites of Mumbai and Pune - mumbai.11thadmission.net, pune.11thadmission.net, respectively. The admission process for FYJC Second Merit List will be held from 19th July to 21st July 2018, and candidates must report to the allotted institution within the stipulated timeline.
The merit lists for other regions viz Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad will also be made available on their official websites. ‘Last Date for Centralized round -2 admissions is 21st July 6 PM. Students and Colleges are requested to make note of it.’ Read a notification on the official website.
Candidates awaiting FYJC Second Merit List 2018 can follow the instructions below and check the same now:
How to check FYJC Second Merit List 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mumbai.11thadmission.net
Step 2 – Click on ‘Centralized Allocation Round 2’ notification floating on the centre of the homepage
Step 3 – Enter your 6-digit Application Form No. and click on Search
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://mumbai.11thadmission.net/MOA_Result.aspx
The FYJC Third Merit List 2018 is scheduled to be released on 26th July 2018, next week, at 11am and the seat allotment will be out on 30th July 20187.
