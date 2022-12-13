G20 LIVE Updates: Bigger Role for Developing Nations & Crypto on Agenda in 2 Key Meetings in Mumbai, Bengaluru Today; Traffic Curbs in Place

Read more

kick off its meetings Tuesday with discussions on economic and financial issues, including global economic outlook, infrastructure development, sustainable finance, global health, international taxation, financial sector issues and global approach for cryptocurrencies.

During India’s G20 presidency, the development working group will highlight (between December 13 and 16, 2022) the need to increase the profile of developing nations in international bodies as part of reformed multilateralism to address contemporary challenges, people familiar with the matter said. India will also focus on accelerating progress in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs). “The emphasis will be on transformative areas and transitions that can catalyse multiplier effects on all SDGs, such as women-led development, digital transformations and just green transitions,” a second person said

There will be different sessions and these include: Infusing New LiFE into Green Development; Data for Development; Role of G-20 in Advancing the 2030 Agenda; and Accelerating Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the DWG meetings India intends to bring to the fore issues which are relevant to the developing nations as it has consistently raised its voice regarding the need for enhanced role of developing countries in global decision-making. And will also highlight the need to increase the voice of the developing nations in international bodies and to also make them the custodians of their own development journey. India’s presidency belongs not only to the G20 countries but the whole world and importantly the Global South.

Finance Track of the Group of Twenty (G-20)

The first meeting of the finance track will start in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This meeting, from December 13-15, will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India. It will involve central bank deputies and senior-most finance ministry bureaucrats of the member countries, or Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has spoken about the key focus areas of the Finance Track. Last month, she had said that climate and sustainable development financing, multilateral institution reforms, regulation of digital assets, impact on developing economies from the spillovers of the actions of western central banks, energy and food security in the backdrop of war in Europe, and sanctions on Russia and their impact on the global economy could be the agenda items.

More G20 Meetings in Maharashtra

Over the next two months around 14 meetings are expected to take place in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad. These include besides the DWG meeting starting today, the infrastructure working group meeting next month in Pune, followed by another meeting in February in Aurangabad, an event in Nagpur in March. And many more in the state of Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a detailed list of road closures and alternate routes ahead of the G20 conference. In a traffic notification the police said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the people, traffic restrictions were being issued.

It said the honourable members of the G20 meet will be visiting the hotel Taj Palace on December 13, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, BK Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.

Read all the Latest India News here