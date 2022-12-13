G20 LIVE Updates: Bigger Role for Developing Nations & Crypto on Agenda in 2 Key Meetings in Mumbai, Bengaluru Today; Traffic Curbs in Place

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 07:44 IST
New Delhi, India
As many as 43 leaders, nine special invitees and several international organisations will attend the G20 Summit in India in September 2023, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, informed on Monday. The former NITI Aayog CEO said this is the first time that G20 will be spread throughout the year and every state and union territory of India will be hosting the event.
The G20 meeting will be used by India to bring to the fore issues that are relevant to developing countries, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The group is part of the G20’s sherpa track and was one of the first working groups to be created in 2010. It has also been behind some notable deliverables over the years. It will take place from December 13-16
India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 from Indonesia. The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi in September 2023.
The G7 countries on Monday came out in support of India’s presidency of G-20 countries and reiterated their commitments towards an equitable world. In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders of the G-7 countries said they endorse a sustainable future for all.
The G20 Finance Track, led by Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of G20 countries, focuses on economic and financial issues. It provides an effective forum for global economic discourse and policy coordination.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath is among the dignitaries to attend the G20 meetings in India. She landed in Bengaluru for the meetings and was given a traditional welcome on Monday.
Landed in Bengaluru for G20 meetings and to a traditional welcome! Looking forward to productive engagements. pic.twitter.com/5OZxx8VOwa
— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) December 12, 2022
Mumbai will see traffic restrictions until Friday, as the first Development Working Group G20 Meet begins on Tuesday. The meeting will take place in Hotel Grand Hyatt in Santa Cruz (East). Since the area comes under the jurisdiction of the Vakola Traffic Department, they have imposed some restrictions on vehicular traffic. READ MORE
The first meeting of Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) under India’s G20 Presidency will begin in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The three-day meeting, which will mark the start of discussions on the ‘Finance Track’ agenda, under India’s G20 Presidency, will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India.
During India’s G20 presidency, the development working group will highlight (between December 13 and 16, 2022) the need to increase the profile of developing nations in international bodies as part of reformed multilateralism to address contemporary challenges, people familiar with the matter said. India will also focus on accelerating progress in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs). “The emphasis will be on transformative areas and transitions that can catalyse multiplier effects on all SDGs, such as women-led development, digital transformations and just green transitions,” a second person said
There will be different sessions and these include: Infusing New LiFE into Green Development; Data for Development; Role of G-20 in Advancing the 2030 Agenda; and Accelerating Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.
During the DWG meetings India intends to bring to the fore issues which are relevant to the developing nations as it has consistently raised its voice regarding the need for enhanced role of developing countries in global decision-making. And will also highlight the need to increase the voice of the developing nations in international bodies and to also make them the custodians of their own development journey. India’s presidency belongs not only to the G20 countries but the whole world and importantly the Global South.
The first meeting of the finance track will start in Bengaluru on Tuesday. This meeting, from December 13-15, will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India. It will involve central bank deputies and senior-most finance ministry bureaucrats of the member countries, or Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD).
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has spoken about the key focus areas of the Finance Track. Last month, she had said that climate and sustainable development financing, multilateral institution reforms, regulation of digital assets, impact on developing economies from the spillovers of the actions of western central banks, energy and food security in the backdrop of war in Europe, and sanctions on Russia and their impact on the global economy could be the agenda items.
Over the next two months around 14 meetings are expected to take place in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad. These include besides the DWG meeting starting today, the infrastructure working group meeting next month in Pune, followed by another meeting in February in Aurangabad, an event in Nagpur in March. And many more in the state of Maharashtra.
The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a detailed list of road closures and alternate routes ahead of the G20 conference. In a traffic notification the police said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the people, traffic restrictions were being issued.
It said the honourable members of the G20 meet will be visiting the hotel Taj Palace on December 13, 2022. This may lead to considerable traffic congestion on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, P Ramchandani Marg, BK Boman Behram Marg, Adam Street and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg.
