G20 Kolkata Meet Updates: Focus on Digital Financial Inclusion; Representatives of 19 Countries Arrive

Kolkata is geared up to host India’s first G20 meet starting Monday. Representatives of 19 countries have already arrived in the city of joy. The first ‘Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion’ meeting, from January 9-11, will focus on the principles of digital financial inclusion, remittance costs and SME finance availability, an official reportedly said on Sunday.

The three-day event will also include symposiums, exhibitions and a domestic outreach programme on digital financial literacy involving over 1,800 students from various schools.

Latest Updates:



Kolkata gears up for the first meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under India’s presidency of the G20. Delegates arrived at the airport on Monday.

West Bengal | The city of joy, Kolkata gears up for the first meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under India’s G20 Presidency. Delegates arrived at Kolkata Airport.The meeting will take place from January 9 to January 11. pic.twitter.com/6BygQXkIGP — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

The three-day event will also feature symposiums. “The symposiums will deliberate on unlocking the digital financial inclusion infrastructure and the policy perspective," said Chanchal Sarkar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs, as per PTI.

“The symposiums will deliberate on unlocking the digital financial inclusion infrastructure and the policy perspective," said Chanchal Sarkar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs, as per PTI. Digital financial inclusion is the focus of the meet. Sarkar told reporters on Sunday, “The focus of the meeting will be on the digital financial inclusion principles, reduction of remittance costs and finance availability for SMEs."

Sarkar told reporters on Sunday, “The focus of the meeting will be on the digital financial inclusion principles, reduction of remittance costs and finance availability for SMEs." 12 international speakers will attend the G20 meeting in Kolkata, Sarkar said.

Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the meet on Monday , a senior finance ministry official said, as per PTI. The CM is expected to promote Bengal as an ideal destination for investment before the representatives of the member countries.

, a senior finance ministry official said, as per PTI. The CM is expected to promote Bengal as an ideal destination for investment before the representatives of the member countries. Cultural events, sightseeing and dinner on river cruise have been planned for the delegates as part of the scheduled programme.

Read all the Latest India News here