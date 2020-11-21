Coordinated Efforts by Largest Economies Will Mean Faster Recovery from Covid Pandemic, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the 15th G20 Summit convened by Saudi Arabia on Saturday, termed the COVID-19 pandemic as an important turning point in history of humanity and the biggest challenge the world is facing since the World War II. Modi called for decisive action by G20 that should not be limited to economic recovery, jobs and trade, but focus on preserving the planet.

"Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic," he said in a tweet.

Modi called for a new Global Index in a post-corona world comprising four key elements – creation of a talent pool; ensuring that technology reaches all segments of the society; transparency in systems of governance; and dealing with Earth with a spirit of trusteeship.

Modi said while there has been an emphasis on capital and finance in the past few decades, now is the time to focus on multi-skilling and re-skilling to create a vast human talent pool. This would not only enhance dignity of citizens but would make them more resilient to face crises. He added that any assessment of new technology should be based on its impact on ease of living and quality of life.

The summit centers on the theme "Realizing Opportunities of 21st Century for All” and its agenda has focused on overcoming the pandemic, economic recovery and restoring jobs, and building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.

Modi in his address called for greater transparency in governance systems and that dealing with environment and nature as trustees rather than owners will inspire humanity towards a holistic and healthy lifestyle.

Noting that ‘work from anywhere’ is a new normal in the post-COVID world, Modi also suggested creation of a G20 Virtual Secretariat as a follow-up and documentation repository.