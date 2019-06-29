LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
G20 Summit LIVE: After Talks With Xi Jinping, Trump Agrees to Not Impose New Tariffs on Chinese Exports

News18.com | June 29, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
Event Highlights

G20 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Japan’s Osaka today and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

During his meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, the prime minister discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts. This was Modi's first official engagement on the second day of the June 28-29 summit.
Jun 29, 2019 11:16 am (IST)

PM Modi's Sherpa at the G20 Summit, Suresh Prabhu addressed the issue of climate change and said, "Climate change is human induced and humans have to work on it without delay. India believes local action is also needed. In Paris Agreement, a lot was discussed, money was committed but it should be put on the table."

Jun 29, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

Women empowerment was one of the important issues at the G20 Osaka Summit, where all the leaders extended their support the cause.

Jun 29, 2019 10:51 am (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed to restart the fractious China-US trade negotiations, with Beijing saying Washington agreed to abandon slapping new tariffs on its exports, according to Chinese state media.

Jun 29, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

G-20 leaders attend the closing session of G20 Summit in Osaka.

Jun 29, 2019 10:45 am (IST)

The bilateral talks were the most highly anticipated event of the two-day G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka. And even though experts saw little chance of a full deal to end the damaging trade war between the two countries, US has withdrawn tariffs on Chinese exports in a move that might help improve relations.

Jun 29, 2019 10:43 am (IST)

Washington is open to a "historic" trade deal with China, President Donald Trump said Saturday as he met President Xi Jinping, who called for "cooperation and dialogue".

Jun 29, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

US Halts Tariffs on Chinese Exports | Following bilateral talks on the sidelines of G20 Osaka Summit, China says US agreed not to impose new tariffs on its exports.

Jun 29, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

PM Modi's pull aside meetings with leaders of Singapore and Chile.

Jun 29, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

"PM @narendramodi & Turkish President @RTErdogan met on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Discussions focused on trade & investment, defence, Counter-terrorism, IT and civil aviation," Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Jun 29, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressed a press briefing over PM Modi's engagements with world leaders in Osaka today.

Jun 29, 2019 9:19 am (IST)

Foreign Ministers Interact | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds bilateral strategic dialogue with Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan Taro Kono in Osaka.

Jun 29, 2019 9:14 am (IST)

PM Modi held a productive meeting with President Erdogan as both leaders talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey.

Jun 29, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe met President Ramaphosa of South Africa in Osaka.

Jun 29, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

The bilateral meeting comes as India and Turkey are facing a sanction threat by the United States over an S-400 missile deal with Moscow.

Jun 29, 2019 8:51 am (IST)

Modi Meets Erdogan | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Osaka, on the sidelines of G20 Summit.

Jun 29, 2019 8:47 am (IST)

US-China Meet Amid Trade War | US President Donald Trump meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping amid trade tensions between the two nations.

Jun 29, 2019 8:44 am (IST)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets British PM Theresa May and welcomes UK announcement that it will achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Jun 29, 2019 8:39 am (IST)

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the UN secretary-general's special advocate for inclusive finance for development, says "it is really necessary to close this gap for women to be economically empowered." 

Jun 29, 2019 8:35 am (IST)

Speaking at a special session on the issue, she described improving the status of women as "smart economic and defense policy." 

Jun 29, 2019 8:28 am (IST)

Ivanka Trump, adviser to President Donald Trump, says that the world economy would get a boost of up to USD 28 trillion by 2025 if women were on an equal economic footing. 

Jun 29, 2019 8:26 am (IST)

Towards Women Empowerment | The Group of 20 leaders have joined their host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in showcasing support for helping women close the gap with men in finance and other forms of economic empowerment. 

Jun 29, 2019 8:03 am (IST)

Meanwhile, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took a selfie together, which the latter shared on Twitter with a message, "Kithana acha he Modi!" 

Jun 29, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

PM Modi said he wanted to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Jun 29, 2019 7:49 am (IST)

Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military. "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks," Trump said.

Jun 29, 2019 7:40 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a host of issues, including trade, defence and 5G communications network at a bilateral meeting today ahead of the formal opening of the G20 Summit in Japan’s Osaka.

Jun 29, 2019 7:39 am (IST)

Modi-Trump Meet | PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Osaka, Japan.

Jun 29, 2019 7:35 am (IST)

PM's Schedule for Today | Later in the day, the prime minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others. On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

Jun 29, 2019 7:32 am (IST)

"Deepening the close and multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Jun 29, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

India-Brazil Talks | Following his meet with Widodo, PM Modi held talks with Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.

Jun 29, 2019 7:25 am (IST)

In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision."

"Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," the prime minister's office tweeted.

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision."

Soon after, Modi met Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro. "Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Kumar tweeted.

Later in the day, the prime minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others. On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

