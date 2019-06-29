G20 Summit LIVE: After Talks With Xi Jinping, Trump Agrees to Not Impose New Tariffs on Chinese Exports

PM Modi's Sherpa at the G20 Summit, Suresh Prabhu addressed the issue of climate change and said, "Climate change is human induced and humans have to work on it without delay. India believes local action is also needed. In Paris Agreement, a lot was discussed, money was committed but it should be put on the table."
During his meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, the prime minister discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts. This was Modi's first official engagement on the second day of the June 28-29 summit.
Women empowerment was one of the important issues at the G20 Osaka Summit, where all the leaders extended their support the cause.
At the #G20 Summit in Osaka, took part in a special session on empowerment of women.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019
The session witnessed an in-depth dialogue on how to further women empowerment and work towards gender equality. pic.twitter.com/UghT73nnSW
G-20 leaders attend the closing session of G20 Summit in Osaka.
Japan: G-20 leaders at the closing session of #G20Summit, in Osaka pic.twitter.com/qJg6E8VoSm— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
The bilateral talks were the most highly anticipated event of the two-day G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka. And even though experts saw little chance of a full deal to end the damaging trade war between the two countries, US has withdrawn tariffs on Chinese exports in a move that might help improve relations.
PM Modi's pull aside meetings with leaders of Singapore and Chile.
Pull-aside meetings with Singapore PM @leehsienloong and Chilean President @sebastianpinera on the margins of #G20OsakaSummit. Exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/6tEi4vlkgK— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 29, 2019
MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressed a press briefing over PM Modi's engagements with world leaders in Osaka today.
MEA: In today's meeting of PM with President of Indonesia in Osaka, there was a view that since election has concluded in both countries, it was time for both to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership which was established during last visit of PM to Indonesia. #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/SYG2qr0YqR— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
Foreign Ministers Interact | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds bilateral strategic dialogue with Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan Taro Kono in Osaka.
#G20Summit in Japan: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds bilateral strategic dialogue with Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan Taro Kono in Osaka. pic.twitter.com/EojDf0Mqsi— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
PM Modi held a productive meeting with President Erdogan as both leaders talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey.
The interactions in Osaka continue.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2019
A productive meeting with President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the #G20 Summit.
Both leaders talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey. pic.twitter.com/fFCPjdKDAA
Meanwhile, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe met President Ramaphosa of South Africa in Osaka.
Prime Minister Abe welcomed President Ramaphosa of South Africa and had a brief yet meaningful conversation on the occasion of G20 Osaka Summit. #PMinAction pic.twitter.com/p76swdbbuV— PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) June 29, 2019
Modi Meets Erdogan | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Osaka, on the sidelines of G20 Summit.
Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Osaka, on the sidelines of #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/0asLFIPmLq— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
US-China Meet Amid Trade War | US President Donald Trump meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping amid trade tensions between the two nations.
#G20Summit : US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Osaka, Japan. pic.twitter.com/wGbu9FZsgG— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets British PM Theresa May and welcomes UK announcement that it will achieve net zero emissions by 2050
At meeting with @theresa_may at #G20, @antonioguterres welcomes UK announcement that it will achieve net zero emissions by 2050 https://t.co/1XXkRGMsjt #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/QylZQFRw26— UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) June 29, 2019
Ivanka Trump, adviser to President Donald Trump, says that the world economy would get a boost of up to USD 28 trillion by 2025 if women were on an equal economic footing.
Two years ago at the G20, the 🇺🇸 alongside 🇯🇵 + other nations launched We-Fi! Looking forward to joining Prime Minister Abe & Queen Maxima tomorrow for the G20 Leaders' Special Event on Women's Empowerment to highlight this Admin’s #WGDP initiative. pic.twitter.com/L3PZbcdQP7— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 28, 2019
Meanwhile, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took a selfie together, which the latter shared on Twitter with a message, "Kithana acha he Modi!"
Kithana acha he Modi! #G20OsakaSummit pic.twitter.com/BC6DyuX4lf— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) June 28, 2019
Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military. "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks," Trump said.
Modi-Trump Meet | PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Osaka, Japan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Osaka, Japan. #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/e8HysdJUGT— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019
"Deepening the close and multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 29, 2019
PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change. pic.twitter.com/JDCO9Dyf2m
India-Brazil Talks | Following his meet with Widodo, PM Modi held talks with Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.
Deepening the bond with Brazil.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2019
PM @narendramodi and President @jairbolsonaro had a fruitful meeting in Osaka.
Improving business linkages and overcoming climate change were some of the key issues discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/5offlhR7kS
In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision."
Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 29, 2019
PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit . Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision. pic.twitter.com/ntAwbGJ9MC
"Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," the prime minister's office tweeted.
Soon after, Modi met Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro. "Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Kumar tweeted.
Later in the day, the prime minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others. On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.
