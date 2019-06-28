LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
G20 Summit LIVE: At BRICS Informal Meeting, Modi Says Terrorism Biggest Threat to Humanity

News18.com | June 28, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
Event Highlights

G20 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today listed terrorism, climate change and global recession as the three key challenges facing the world. Modi, who was addressing the informal BRICS leaders’ meeting in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, said terrorism was the biggest threat to humanity.

Calling for an end to all mediums of support to terrorism and racism, Modi said, “Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability.”
Jun 28, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

Trump also said he would discuss Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei with PM Modi. "We actually sell Huawei many of its parts," Trump said. "So we’re going to be discussing that and also how India fits in. And we’ll be discussing Huawei."

Jun 28, 2019 9:26 am (IST)

India-US Trade Ties | "I think we’re going to have some very big things to announce. Very big trade deal. We’re doing some very big things with India in terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing," Trump said at the start of talks with Modi.

Jun 28, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

Trade Top Priority | Trump made clear that trade was a top priority at a summit of leaders of Group of 20 nations, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against rising protectionism and India and Russia defended multilateral trade rules.

Jun 28, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

Trump on Digital Economy | Speaking at the G20 Summit, US President Donald Trump spoke about digital economy. "We must ensure resilience and security of our 5G networks, it's essential to our shared safety and prosperity. US opposes data localisation and policies which have been used to restrict digital trade and violate privacy and intellectual property protections," he said.

Jun 28, 2019 9:14 am (IST)

EU on US-China Trade Tensions | European Union leaders warned against the damage that the escalating US-China trade friction was inflicting on the global economy, as the group of 20 economies began a two-day summit in Japan's western city of Osaka.

Jun 28, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

US-China Trade War | All eyes are on a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 and whether the US president will carry out his threat of additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Jun 28, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

G20 Summit Kicks off | The annual G20 summit kicked off amid heightened global anxiety over a US-China trade war and escalating tension over Iran's nuclear commitments that threatened to overshadow talks on other issues such as climate and the digital economy.

Jun 28, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets South Korean leader Moon Jae-In on the sidelines of the G20 Summit

Jun 28, 2019 8:56 am (IST)

The G20 Osaka Summit 2019 begins

Jun 28, 2019 8:55 am (IST)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, other leaders and delegates attend a family photo session at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Jun 28, 2019 8:46 am (IST)

Guterres said that while there are good plans and vision, what's needed are "accelerated actions, not more deliberations." He says that fast and equal economic growth should be constructed so that people who live in "the 'rust belts' of the world are not left behind." 

Jun 28, 2019 8:46 am (IST)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to leaders gathered in Osaka, Japan, for the two-day summit beginning Friday that while the world has made progress fixing some big problems it's not happening fast enough or shared by all countries.

Jun 28, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

UN Chief's Message to G20 Nations | Meanwhile, the United Nations chief has urged G-20 leaders to take action on equitable and stable reforms to strengthen the global financial safety net and increase the global economy's resilience.

Jun 28, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

Visuals from the G20 Summit venue in Osaka, Japan.

Jun 28, 2019 8:44 am (IST)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes world leaders for the global summit, which brings together 20 powerful countries on one stage. In pictures, he greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Jun 28, 2019 8:39 am (IST)

The G20 leaders gather for a photo-op ahead of the summit in Osaka, Japan.

Jun 28, 2019 8:36 am (IST)

PM Modi will also briefly meet World Bank President David Malpass and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Jun 28, 2019 8:34 am (IST)

PM's itinerary | The prime minister will also hold a meeting with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-Cha today. He will also meet South Korean leader Moon Jae-In, PM of Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He is also to briefly talk to World Bank President David Malpass.

Jun 28, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

India-Saudi Arabia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

Jun 28, 2019 8:08 am (IST)

PM Speaks Against Terrorism | Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting, PM Modi said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity which not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability. He said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

Jun 28, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

Jinping further said, "We need to work with other emerging markets. BRICS needs to stand firm on multilaterism and reject protectionist regimes. We have to carry forward the Paris Climate agreement​."

Jun 28, 2019 8:00 am (IST)

Xi Calls For Strong Strategic Partnership | Emphasising on the need to strengthen strategic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the gathering and said, "We need to strengthen our strategic partnership. BRICS allows us to share a common ground and work on reducing differences. We can be candid with each other but when we speak out it has to be in one voice."

Jun 28, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

Global Anti-terror Conclave | PM Narendra Modi also called for a Global Anti-terror Conclave as he urged all the BRICS countries to join in India's fight against terror.

Jun 28, 2019 7:53 am (IST)

Putin further said, "We need cooperation for growth of digital currency and artificial intelligence. We are also looking forward to have better cooperation for global energy initiatives. It is crucial for us to make developments in clean energy to push forward sustainable energy initiative​."

Jun 28, 2019 7:53 am (IST)

Putin's Address to the BRICS Nations | Addressing the meeting of the BRICS nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "There is huge potential in the currency economy of our country. We need to have more cooperation between our national banks."

Jun 28, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only it takes lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism," PM Modi said.

Jun 28, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

The prime minister also addressed the issue of climate change and said that there is a need to develop renewable energy and appealed for global efforts in this direction. He further said, "I urge you all to join in on our disaster resistant infrastructure initiative."

Jun 28, 2019 7:38 am (IST)

PM Addresses BRICS Leaders | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the leaders at an informal meeting of the BRICS nations on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He began by expressing his gratitude towards the world leaders for congratulating him on the poll vitory. He addressed the issue of terrorism and the need for a global effort against it.

Jun 28, 2019 7:35 am (IST)

Gokhale further said that S-400 issue wasn't discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs,but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf

Jun 28, 2019 7:33 am (IST)

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed a press briefing following PM Modi's meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. On Japan-India-US trilateral meeting, he said, "Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and in terms of working together to build upon this new concept."

Earlier, Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a host of issues, including trade, defence and 5G communications network at a bilateral meeting ahead of the formal opening of the G20 Summit.

Modi said he wanted to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military. "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks," Trump said.

The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US President, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.

Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"

This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.

