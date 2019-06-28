G20 Summit LIVE: At BRICS Informal Meeting, Modi Says Terrorism Biggest Threat to Humanity

Event Highlights
Calling for an end to all mediums of support to terrorism and racism, Modi said, “Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability.”
Trump on Digital Economy | Speaking at the G20 Summit, US President Donald Trump spoke about digital economy. "We must ensure resilience and security of our 5G networks, it's essential to our shared safety and prosperity. US opposes data localisation and policies which have been used to restrict digital trade and violate privacy and intellectual property protections," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets South Korean leader Moon Jae-In on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
The G20 Osaka Summit 2019 begins
Visuals from the G20 Summit venue in Osaka, Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes world leaders for the global summit, which brings together 20 powerful countries on one stage. In pictures, he greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
The G20 leaders gather for a photo-op ahead of the summit in Osaka, Japan.
PM's itinerary | The prime minister will also hold a meeting with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-Cha today. He will also meet South Korean leader Moon Jae-In, PM of Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He is also to briefly talk to World Bank President David Malpass.
PM Speaks Against Terrorism | Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting, PM Modi said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity which not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability. He said that there is a need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.
Xi Calls For Strong Strategic Partnership | Emphasising on the need to strengthen strategic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the gathering and said, "We need to strengthen our strategic partnership. BRICS allows us to share a common ground and work on reducing differences. We can be candid with each other but when we speak out it has to be in one voice."
"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only it takes lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism," PM Modi said.
PM Addresses BRICS Leaders | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the leaders at an informal meeting of the BRICS nations on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He began by expressing his gratitude towards the world leaders for congratulating him on the poll vitory. He addressed the issue of terrorism and the need for a global effort against it.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed a press briefing following PM Modi's meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. On Japan-India-US trilateral meeting, he said, "Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and in terms of working together to build upon this new concept."
Earlier, Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a host of issues, including trade, defence and 5G communications network at a bilateral meeting ahead of the formal opening of the G20 Summit.
Modi said he wanted to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military. "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks," Trump said.
The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.
The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US President, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.
Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"
This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.
