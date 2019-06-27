G20 Summit LIVE: Friendship Characterised by Warmth, Tweets Modi After Meeting Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Event Highlights
"Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India's viewpoint," the prime minister's office (PMO) tweeted.
Foreign Secretary Hold Press Briefing | Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed a press briefing over the issues discussed between India and Japan. "It was a very warm meeting, both leaders are old friends. They had a very constructive and detailed discussion on the bilateral relationship," he said.
Strengthening Ties | The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Japan relations, which the prime minister said "is characterised by warmth and the promise of a bright future."
A friendship characterised by warmth and the promise of a bright future.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 27, 2019
Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo hold talks in Osaka, the first such meeting between these leaders since the start of Japan’s Reiwa era.
Many aspects of India-Japan relations were discussed. pic.twitter.com/59CiuBHZWA
Abe Congratulated Modi for his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections this year. "Once again would like to offer my hearty congratulations to you for an overwhelming win in elections. Also, next time it is my turn to visit India and I am looking forward to my visit," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan. pic.twitter.com/tG6CxhG3ni— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019
Modi Meets Abe | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Osaka, where he is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit on June 28.
Greeting each other as best friends do!— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 27, 2019
Japanese PM @AbeShinzo warmly welcomes PM @narendramodi ahead of their bilateral meeting. #G20OsakaSummit pic.twitter.com/7SwlmxCMUq
Trump Says High Tariffs Unacceptable | Ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister Modi, Trump addressed the trade tensions between the two nations. He expessed his displeasure at the raise in tariffs on US goods by India, which currently grapples with trade sanctions imposed by the US on Iran and Russia.
I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019
G20 Participant Countries | The participants are leaders from 19 countries and the European Union (EU). The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Republic of South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States of America.
What is the G20 Summit about? | The G20 Summit, formally known as the “Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy”, aims to dicsuss international financial issues. Initiated after the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997-1998, it acknowledged that the participation of major emerging market countries is needed on discussions on the international financial system, and G7 finance ministers agreed to establish the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in 1999.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in Osaka for the G20 Summit scheduled for June 28.. He will hold a series of bilateral talks today.
Prime Minister Abe arrived in Osaka and will soon start a series of bilateral meetings ahead of the G20 Summit. #PMinAction pic.twitter.com/IYiv0pAGgQ— PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) June 27, 2019
Focus on Promoting Innovation | PM Shinzo Abe's statement ahead of the summit: At the Osaka Summit, Japan is determined to lead global economic growth by promoting free trade and innovation, achieving both economic growth and reduction of disparities, and contributing to the development agenda and other global issues with the SDGs at its core. Through these efforts, Japan seeks to realize and promote a free and open, inclusive and sustainable, "human-centered future society."
The official website of the G20 Summit elaborated on the theme: "Marine plastic litter, which has been attracting global attention in recent years, is an urgent challenge, given that it harms the marine ecosystem and impacts our health. In order to resolve this problem, measures to address this issue need to be taken by all countries, including emerging economies."
Global media organisations have started gathering at the International Media Center (IMC) to report the G20 Summit in Osaka.
Many global media organizations are gathering in the #InternationalMediaCenter(IMC) to report the #G20OsakaSummit.#国際メディアセンター（IMC）には、#G20大阪サミット を報道するために世界中から多くの報道機関が集まっています。 pic.twitter.com/E75jM5PVnH— G20 Japan 🇯🇵 (@g20org) June 27, 2019
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the organisers of the G20 Summit gave a sneak peak of what's on the menu.
#2DaysToGo until #G20Osaka Summit. How many of these dishes below can you identify? Visit and find out more:https://t.co/PVcPW3qcgN #foodie #StreetFoords pic.twitter.com/mKQIylKUD7— japan (@japan) June 26, 2019
"PM @narendramodi arrives at Kansai International airport in #Osaka to attend the #G20summit. Over the next 3 days, PM has a range of bilateral and plurilateral engagements to articulate India's views on the global platform," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
In his departure statement, he said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.
"The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.
The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.
He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".
On the sidelines, Modi said, he "looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance. “I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders," he added.
Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.
