G20 Summit LIVE: Friendship Characterised by Warmth, Tweets Modi After Meeting Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

News18.com | June 27, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

G20 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan today for the G20 Summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet world leaders, including US President Donald Trump. This will be Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

"Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India's viewpoint," the prime minister's office (PMO) tweeted.
Jun 27, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

Trilateral Meet Tomorrow | Gokhale further said, "Both prime ministers would meet again tomorrow for a trilateral meeting between Japan, India and US, there was a brief discussion on the Indo-Pacific initiative that all three countries are separately pursuing and discussing together."

Jun 27, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

"PM Abe referred specifically to PM Modi's initiative in earlier G20 meetings on the issue of fugitive economic offenders and he said that G20 should deal with this problem as part of its anti-corruption measures," Gokhale said.

Jun 27, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

Foreign Secretary Hold Press Briefing | Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed a press briefing over the issues discussed between India and Japan. "It was a very warm meeting, both leaders are old friends. They had a very constructive and detailed discussion on the bilateral relationship," he said.

Jun 27, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Drawing Global Attention | Meanwhile, thousands of people in Hong Kong joined an evening protest and marched to major foreign consulates on Wednesday, urging leaders gathering for this week's G20 summit to back their demand to scrap a much criticised extradition bill.

Jun 27, 2019 11:45 am (IST)
Jun 27, 2019 11:27 am (IST)

India's tariffs are in line with the World Trade Organization rules, the government sources said, adding that US tariffs on some items were much higher than India's.

Jun 27, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

India's Response to Trump | Meanwhile, government sources reacted to the United States President Donald Trump's call to withdraw what he said were very high tariffs. India's tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries, they said,

Jun 27, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

In response to Abe's wishes, PM Modi said, "Thank you once again for the congratulations, you were the first friend of India who congratulated me, on phone. I also express my gratitude for the warm welcome you and Japan Government have accorded to us."

Jun 27, 2019 11:02 am (IST)

The Indian and Japanese prime ministers discussed broad range of topics of mutual interest. Modi said that he was looking forward to the visit of Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit.

Jun 27, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

Strengthening Ties | The two leaders discussed various aspects of India-Japan relations, which the prime minister said "is characterised by warmth and the promise of a bright future."

Jun 27, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

Abe Congratulated Modi for his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections this year. "Once again would like to offer my hearty congratulations to you for an overwhelming win in elections. Also, next time it is my turn to visit India and I am looking forward to my visit," he said.

Jun 27, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

Modi Meets Abe | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Osaka, where he is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit on June 28.

Jun 27, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

Tighter e-commerce foreign investment rules implemented in India in February have forced Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc to rework their business strategies in the country. Walmart last year invested $16 billion in Indian online retailer Flipkart.

Jun 27, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

Data Localisation | India outlined a new draft policy for its e-commerce sector this year, focusing on data localisation, improved privacy safeguards and measures to combat the sale of counterfeit products.

Jun 27, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

India Fears Caps on H-1B Visas | This week, India has been alarmed at the possibility of caps on H-1B work visas that allow thousands of skilled Indians to work in the United States, as retaliation for its data localisation drive. The State Department, though, has said there were no such plans.

Jun 27, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

India has mandated foreign firms to store their payments data locally, hurting companies such as Mastercard and Visa. The United States has been pushing for data flow across borders in several countries, including India. 

Jun 27, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Trump, earlier, called India “tariff king”, and pointed to 50% duties on Harley Davidson motorbikes as an example. The Trump administration has also asked India to remove price caps on imported US medical devices, open up its dairy market and cut duties on IT products.

Jun 27, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

India this month imposed higher tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds, apples and walnuts, following the US withdrawal of certain trade privileges for India. Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminium.

Jun 27, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Trump Says High Tariffs Unacceptable |  Ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister Modi, Trump addressed the trade tensions between the two nations. He expessed his displeasure at the raise in tariffs on US goods by India, which currently grapples with trade sanctions imposed by the US on Iran and Russia.

Jun 27, 2019 9:26 am (IST)

Guest Nations | In addition, leaders of invited guest countries and representatives of invited guest international organizations participate in the summit along with leaders from the G20 members.

Jun 27, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

G20 Participant Countries | The participants are leaders from 19 countries and the European Union (EU). The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Republic of South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States of America.

Jun 27, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

What is the G20 Summit about? | The G20 Summit, formally known as the “Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy”, aims to dicsuss international financial issues. Initiated after the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997-1998, it acknowledged that the participation of major emerging market countries is needed on discussions on the international financial system, and G7 finance ministers agreed to establish the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in 1999.

Jun 27, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in Osaka for the G20 Summit scheduled for June 28.. He will hold a series of bilateral talks today.

Jun 27, 2019 9:02 am (IST)

Focus on Promoting Innovation | PM Shinzo Abe's statement ahead of the summit: At the Osaka Summit, Japan is determined to lead global economic growth by promoting free trade and innovation, achieving both economic growth and reduction of disparities, and contributing to the development agenda and other global issues with the SDGs at its core. Through these efforts, Japan seeks to realize and promote a free and open, inclusive and sustainable, "human-centered future society."

Jun 27, 2019 8:57 am (IST)

The official website of the G20 Summit elaborated on the theme: "Marine plastic litter, which has been attracting global attention in recent years, is an urgent challenge, given that it harms the marine ecosystem and impacts our health. In order to resolve this problem, measures to address this issue need to be taken by all countries, including emerging economies."

Jun 27, 2019 8:47 am (IST)

Against Marine Plastic Litter | Marine plastic litter is one of the main themes at G20 Osaka Summit. G20 members are discussing how to prevent the discharge of plastic litter into the ocean and to facilitate innovation so as to intensify global efforts.

Jun 27, 2019 8:44 am (IST)

Themes of G20 Osaka Summit | The themes to be discussed this year at the G20 Summit include sustainable and inclusive growth of the global economy, international trade and investment, innovation, including digitalization, climate change, environment, employment, women empowerment and development.

Jun 27, 2019 8:31 am (IST)

Global media organisations have started gathering at the International Media Center (IMC) to report the G20 Summit in Osaka.

Jun 27, 2019 8:29 am (IST)

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the organisers of the G20 Summit gave a sneak peak of what's on the menu.

Jun 27, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would join Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump for a tri-lateral meeting at 9.15 am tomorrow.

"PM @narendramodi arrives at Kansai International airport in #Osaka to attend the #G20summit. Over the next 3 days, PM has a range of bilateral and plurilateral engagements to articulate India's views on the global platform," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his departure statement, he said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

"The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.

The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".

On the sidelines, Modi said, he "looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance. “I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders," he added.

Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.
