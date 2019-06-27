G20 Summit LIVE: PM Modi Arrives in Japan, Meeting With Trump, Xi Jinping on Cards

Event Highlights
"Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India's viewpoint," the prime minister's office (PMO) tweeted.
In his departure statement, PM Modi also expressed his eagerness to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines. He also said that he looks forward to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders.
Platform to Share India's Development | The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Japan on Thursday after he arrived here for the G20 Summit.
Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2019
Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/BrPkl9VJqJ
Efforts to Address Terrorism on Agenda | PM Modi, who reached Osaka early morning today, has said in his departure statement that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.
Early morning arrival in Osaka.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2019
The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days.
He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India’s viewpoint. pic.twitter.com/13OStvVjbn
PM Modi Arrives in Osaka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit, which is being held on June 28. On his sixth G20 Summit, the prime minister is scheduled to attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with many world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets members of the Indian community in Osaka, Japan. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
"PM @narendramodi arrives at Kansai International airport in #Osaka to attend the #G20summit. Over the next 3 days, PM has a range of bilateral and plurilateral engagements to articulate India's views on the global platform," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
In his departure statement, he said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.
"The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.
The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.
He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".
On the sidelines, Modi said, he "looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance. “I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders," he added.
Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.
-
26 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup NZ vs PAK 237/650.0 overs 241/449.1 oversPakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
-
26 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series THA vs MDV 130/720.0 overs /oversMaldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
-
25 Jun, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Netherlands NED vs ZIM 152/820.0 overs 152/1020.0 oversNetherlands tied with Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 9 runs)
-
25 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup AUS vs ENG 285/750.0 overs 221/1044.4 oversAustralia beat England by 64 runs
-
25 Jun, 2019 | Malaysia Tri-Series MAL vs MDV 186/520.0 overs /oversMalaysia beat Maldives by 73 runs