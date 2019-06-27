LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
G20 Summit LIVE: PM Modi Arrives in Japan, Meeting With Trump, Xi Jinping on Cards

News18.com | June 27, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
Event Highlights

G20 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan today for the G20 Summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet world leaders, including US President Donald Trump. This will be Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

"Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India's viewpoint," the prime minister's office (PMO) tweeted.
Jun 27, 2019 8:01 am (IST)

Meetings With World Leaders | PM Modi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today. During the G20 Summit, he will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit. 

Jun 27, 2019 7:55 am (IST)

In his departure statement, PM Modi also expressed his eagerness to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines. He also said that he looks forward to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders.

Jun 27, 2019 7:52 am (IST)

On the sidelines, PM Modi will engage with leaders of India's major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance.

Jun 27, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

Platform to Share India's Development | The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

Jun 27, 2019 7:49 am (IST)

"The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.

Jun 27, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

India to Host G20 Summit in 2022 | Ahead of his visit, PM Modi had said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".

Jun 27, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

"PM @narendramodi greeted by excited and proud young members of the Indian community on his arrival at the hotel in Osaka," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. 

Jun 27, 2019 7:43 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Japan on Thursday after he arrived here for the G20 Summit.

Jun 27, 2019 7:41 am (IST)

Efforts to Address Terrorism on Agenda | PM Modi, who reached Osaka early morning today, has said in his departure statement that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

Jun 27, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

PM Modi Arrives in Osaka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit, which is being held on June 28. On his sixth G20 Summit, the prime minister is scheduled to attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with many world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

G20 Summit LIVE: PM Modi Arrives in Japan, Meeting With Trump, Xi Jinping on Cards
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets members of the Indian community in Osaka, Japan. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

"PM @narendramodi arrives at Kansai International airport in #Osaka to attend the #G20summit. Over the next 3 days, PM has a range of bilateral and plurilateral engagements to articulate India's views on the global platform," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his departure statement, he said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

"The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.

The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".

On the sidelines, Modi said, he "looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance. “I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders," he added.

Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.
