G20 Summit LIVE: PM Modi Meets Turkish President Erdogan; US-China Bilateral Begins Amid Trade War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Japan's Osaka today and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.
During his meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, the prime minister discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts. This was Modi's first official engagement on the second day of the June 28-29 summit.
Jun 29, 2019 9:19 am (IST)
Foreign Ministers Interact | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds bilateral strategic dialogue with Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan Taro Kono in Osaka.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds bilateral strategic dialogue with Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan Taro Kono in Osaka.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the UN secretary-general's special advocate for inclusive finance for development, says "it is really necessary to close this gap for women to be economically empowered."
Jun 29, 2019 8:35 am (IST)
Speaking at a special session on the issue, she described improving the status of women as "smart economic and defense policy."
Jun 29, 2019 8:28 am (IST)
Ivanka Trump, adviser to President Donald Trump, says that the world economy would get a boost of up to USD 28 trillion by 2025 if women were on an equal economic footing.
Ivanka Trump, adviser to President Donald Trump, says that the world economy would get a boost of up to USD 28 trillion by 2025 if women were on an equal economic footing.
Towards Women Empowerment | The Group of 20 leaders have joined their host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in showcasing support for helping women close the gap with men in finance and other forms of economic empowerment.
Jun 29, 2019 8:03 am (IST)
Meanwhile, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took a selfie together, which the latter shared on Twitter with a message, "Kithana acha he Modi!"
PM Modi said he wanted to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Jun 29, 2019 7:49 am (IST)
Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military. "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks," Trump said.
Jun 29, 2019 7:40 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a host of issues, including trade, defence and 5G communications network at a bilateral meeting today ahead of the formal opening of the G20 Summit in Japan’s Osaka.
Jun 29, 2019 7:39 am (IST)
Modi-Trump Meet | PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and White House adviser Ivanka Trump in Osaka, Japan.
PM's Schedule for Today | Later in the day, the prime minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others. On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.
Jun 29, 2019 7:32 am (IST)
"Deepening the close and multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership
In a tweet, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision."
Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership
PM Meets World Leaders | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Osaka to attend the G20 Summit, met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the margins today. He discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment. This was Modi's first official engagement on the second day of the June 28-29 summit.
"Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," the prime minister's office tweeted.
In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Taking forward the comprehensive strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Indonesian President @jokowi on margins of #G20Summit. Discussed expanding cooperation in trade & investment, defence, maritime, space & exchanged views on Indo-Pacific vision."
Soon after, Modi met Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro. "Deepening the close & multifaceted strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi & Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade & investment, agriculture & bio-fuels in the context of climate change," Kumar tweeted.
Later in the day, the prime minister will meet leaders of Turkey and Australia among others. On Friday, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.