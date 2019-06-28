G20 Summit LIVE: Trade, Climate Change Dominate Meetings Among World Leaders

G20 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today listed terrorism, climate change and global recession as the three key challenges facing the world. Modi, who was addressing the informal BRICS leaders’ meeting in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, said terrorism was the biggest threat to humanity.
Calling for an end to all mediums of support to terrorism and racism, Modi said, “Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability.”
Read More
Jun 28, 2019 11:20 am (IST)
Watch Video | Watch PM Modi meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss ways to diversify and deepen India-Germany ties.
Giving impetus to friendship with Germany.
Chancellor Merkel and PM @narendramodi discuss ways to diversify and deepen India-Germany ties.
Modi Meets Merkel | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
Jun 28, 2019 11:11 am (IST)
New Development Bank | For sustainable and inclusive development, the New Development Bank should give priority to the investment in the physical and social infrastructure and renewable energy programmes of member countries. The New Development Bank is a multilateral development bank established by the BRICS states -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Jun 28, 2019 11:06 am (IST)
Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka, Modi said that there was an immediate need to strengthen the WTO, fighting protectionism, ensuring energy security and work together to fight terrorism.
Jun 28, 2019 10:46 am (IST)
The development of the global economy is largely driven by one-sided decisions and disputes felt by the entire system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. "We should still focus on the WTO reform to achieve balanced development of the global economy and so this growth is open to everyone," Modi said at the informal BRICS meeting.
Jun 28, 2019 10:42 am (IST)
Addressing Global Challenges | Summing up the 5-point approach presented by PM Narendra Modi at the informal meeting of leaders of BRICS nation.
Commercial Whaling | Japan is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) on Sunday and resuming commercial whaling a day later after roughly three decades, during which its widely reviled "scientific research" whaling programme was decried by opponents as commercial whaling in disguise.
Jun 28, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
Japan Asked to Stop Assaults on Whales | Environmentalists from around the world urged global leaders at the G20 summit not to "turn a blind eye" to what they called a "cruel assault on whales" planned by host Japan when it restarts commercial whaling next week.
Jun 28, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks while other leaders listen during a working lunch at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Jun 28, 2019 10:16 am (IST)
PM Modi meets world leaders as they come together for the G20 Summit in Japan's western city of Osaka.
Speaking at a meeting of leaders from BRICS nations on the sidelines of a G20 summit, Putin said, "This is clear that it (global trade) needs to be adapted to the present-day developments." He further said, "We consider counter-productive any attempts to destroy WTO or to lower its role."
Jun 28, 2019 9:45 am (IST)
'Bids to Destroy WTO Counter-productive' | Attempts to lower the role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) or to destroy it are counter-productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Jun 28, 2019 9:43 am (IST)
Abe also said Japan, as a flag-bearer of free trade, would strongly promote improvement in a multilateral trade system and negotiations over agreements on economic cooperation. "Today, I want to discuss with leaders measures to further enhance momentum towards reform in WTO, (World Trade Organisation)", he said.
Jun 28, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
Japan Bats for Free Trade | Japanese PM Shinzo Abe urged leaders from the Group of 20 major economies to deliver a strong message to support "free, fair and indiscriminate" trade as he expressed "deep concerns" over the current landscape of global trade.
Jun 28, 2019 9:36 am (IST)
'Reform World Bank' | PM Modi called for a focus on reforming the World Trade Organization and Russian President Vladimir Putin decried what he called efforts to destroy the Geneva-based body.
Jun 28, 2019 9:28 am (IST)
Trump also said he would discuss Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei with PM Modi. "We actually sell Huawei many of its parts," Trump said. "So we’re going to be discussing that and also how India fits in. And we’ll be discussing Huawei."
Jun 28, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
India-US Trade Ties | "I think we’re going to have some very big things to announce. Very big trade deal. We’re doing some very big things with India in terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing," Trump said at the start of talks with Modi.
Jun 28, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
Trade Top Priority | Trump made clear that trade was a top priority at a summit of leaders of Group of 20 nations, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against rising protectionism and India and Russia defended multilateral trade rules.
Jun 28, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
Trump on Digital Economy | Speaking at the G20 Summit, US President Donald Trump spoke about digital economy. "We must ensure resilience and security of our 5G networks, it's essential to our shared safety and prosperity. US opposes data localisation and policies which have been used to restrict digital trade and violate privacy and intellectual property protections," he said.
US Pres on digital economy at #G20Summit: We must ensure resilience&security of our 5G networks, it's essential to our shared safety&prosperity. US opposes data localisation&policies which have been used to restrict digital trade &violate privacy&intellectual property protections pic.twitter.com/HBwLPGtIP3
EU on US-China Trade Tensions | European Union leaders warned against the damage that the escalating US-China trade friction was inflicting on the global economy, as the group of 20 economies began a two-day summit in Japan's western city of Osaka.
Jun 28, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
US-China Trade War | All eyes are on a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 and whether the US president will carry out his threat of additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
Jun 28, 2019 9:11 am (IST)
G20 Summit Kicks off | The annual G20 summit kicked off amid heightened global anxiety over a US-China trade war and escalating tension over Iran's nuclear commitments that threatened to overshadow talks on other issues such as climate and the digital economy.
Jun 28, 2019 9:08 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets South Korean leader Moon Jae-In on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, other leaders and delegates attend a family photo session at G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Jun 28, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Guterres said that while there are good plans and vision, what's needed are "accelerated actions, not more deliberations." He says that fast and equal economic growth should be constructed so that people who live in "the 'rust belts' of the world are not left behind."
Jun 28, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to leaders gathered in Osaka, Japan, for the two-day summit beginning Friday that while the world has made progress fixing some big problems it's not happening fast enough or shared by all countries.
Jun 28, 2019 8:45 am (IST)
UN Chief's Message to G20 Nations | Meanwhile, the United Nations chief has urged G-20 leaders to take action on equitable and stable reforms to strengthen the global financial safety net and increase the global economy's resilience.
Jun 28, 2019 8:45 am (IST)
Visuals from the G20 Summit venue in Osaka, Japan.
US President Donald Trump, Russia President Vladimir Putin, & China President Xi Jinping meet Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan. pic.twitter.com/wS62bfTDN8
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes world leaders for the global summit, which brings together 20 powerful countries on one stage. In pictures, he greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, France President Emmanuel Macron, & UK Prime Minister Theresa May meet Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan. pic.twitter.com/XsyjZ2ZZzB
Earlier, Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a host of issues, including trade, defence and 5G communications network at a bilateral meeting ahead of the formal opening of the G20 Summit.
Modi said he wanted to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military. "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks," Trump said.
The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.
The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US President, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.
Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"
This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.