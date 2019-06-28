G20 Summit LIVE: Trade Ties, Iran and 5G Dominate Bilateral Talks Between PM Modi, Trump in Japan

Event Highlights
Modi said he wanted to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only it takes lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism," PM Modi said.
PM Addresses BRICS Leaders | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the leaders at an informal meeting of the BRICS nations on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He began by expressing his gratitude towards the world leaders for congratulating him on the poll vitory. He addressed the issue of terrorism and the need for a global effort against it.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed a press briefing following PM Modi's meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. On Japan-India-US trilateral meeting, he said, "Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and in terms of working together to build upon this new concept."
Informal BRICS Meeting | An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the prime minister's office tweeted.
Trilateral Meet | PM Modi held a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe here Friday ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.
Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka.
PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories.
Modi Meets Trump | Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit. Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump.
Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military. "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks," Trump said.
The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.
The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US President, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.
Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, "I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!"
This was Modi's first meeting with Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election.
