G20 Summit LIVE: Trade Ties, Iran and 5G Dominate Bilateral Talks Between PM Modi, Trump in Japan

News18.com | June 28, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
Event Highlights

G20 Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed a host of issues, including trade, defence and 5G communications network at a bilateral meeting today ahead of the formal opening of the G20 Summit in Japan’s Osaka.

Modi said he wanted to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Jun 28, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

Global Anti-terror Conclave | PM Narendra Modi also called for a Global Anti-terror Conclave as he urged all the BRICS countries to join in India's fight against terror.

Jun 28, 2019 7:53 am (IST)

Putin further said, "We need cooperation for growth of digital currency and artificial intelligence. We are also looking forward to have better cooperation for global energy initiatives. It is crucial for us to make developments in clean energy to push forward sustainable energy initiative​."

Jun 28, 2019 7:53 am (IST)

Putin's Address to the BRICS Nations | Addressing the meeting of the BRICS nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "There is huge potential in the currency economy of our country. We need to have more cooperation between our national banks."

Jun 28, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only it takes lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism," PM Modi said.

Jun 28, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

The prime minister also addressed the issue of climate change and said that there is a need to develop renewable energy and appealed for global efforts in this direction. He further said, "I urge you all to join in on our disaster resistant infrastructure initiative."

Jun 28, 2019 7:38 am (IST)

PM Addresses BRICS Leaders | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the leaders at an informal meeting of the BRICS nations on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. He began by expressing his gratitude towards the world leaders for congratulating him on the poll vitory. He addressed the issue of terrorism and the need for a global effort against it.

Jun 28, 2019 7:35 am (IST)

Gokhale further said that S-400 issue wasn't discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs,but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf

Jun 28, 2019 7:33 am (IST)

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed a press briefing following PM Modi's meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. On Japan-India-US trilateral meeting, he said, "Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security, and in terms of working together to build upon this new concept."

Jun 28, 2019 7:30 am (IST)

BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

Jun 28, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

Informal BRICS Meeting | An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. 

Jun 28, 2019 7:26 am (IST)

PM to Meet Xi, Putin | Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin and other leaders during the June 28-29 summit.

Jun 28, 2019 7:25 am (IST)

On Thursday, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management. 

Jun 28, 2019 7:25 am (IST)

"Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI," the prime minister's office tweeted.

Jun 28, 2019 7:19 am (IST)

During the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, PM Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

Jun 28, 2019 7:18 am (IST)

Trilateral Meet | PM Modi held a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe here Friday ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

Jun 28, 2019 7:17 am (IST)

Significance of Modi-Trump Meet | The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US president, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.

Jun 28, 2019 7:17 am (IST)

Congratulating PM Modi for his poll victory, Trump said, "It was a big victory, you deserve it, you have done a great job. We have big things to announce. In terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing, we would be discussing 5G. I congratulate you and I look forward to talks."

Jun 28, 2019 7:16 am (IST)

The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

Jun 28, 2019 7:14 am (IST)

Trump Congratulates Modi on Poll Victory | Meeting for the first time since BJP's landslide win in parliamentary election, Trump congratulated Modi on his election victory and said that the two countries would work together in many areas including military.

Jun 28, 2019 7:13 am (IST)

The prime minister also thanked the US President for expressing his "love towards India" in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Jun 28, 2019 7:12 am (IST)

Modi Meets Trump | Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit. Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump.

