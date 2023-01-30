Due to a proposed visit of the delegates of the G20 nations here, the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort may be closed for four or more hours on February 12, officials said on Monday.

“Arrangements are being made in full swing to welcome delegates for a G20 meet proposed to be organised in Agra in the month of February," District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal told PTI.

However, according to the schedule made known by the Ministry of External Affairs so far, no G20 meeting is scheduled in Agra. But G20 working group meetings will be held in Indore, Bangalore and Lucknow around this time, and the delegates could visit Agra.

“On February 12, Taj Mahal and Agra Fort may be closed for visitors for three to four hours or a certain time period during the visit of the foreign delegates in the monument premises. Instructions in regard to the closing of the monuments will be issued in advance for the convenience of the visitors," he added.

Recently, the principal secretary of Uttar Pradesh Amrit Abhijat also visited Agra and inspected the airport, and selfie point and reviewed the development work being carried out on Fatehabad road and others.

According to officials, local artists of Braj, students would welcome guests with their performance based on ‘Braj culture’ and dance. “Lathmar Holi, Charkula dance and Phoolon ki Holi etc" would be performed by the artists at airports, roads and hotels expected to be visited by the delegates.

