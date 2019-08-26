New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the French town of Biarritz on Monday where the two leaders may discuss the situation in Kashmir.

Though India is not a member of the G7 grouping, Modi reached Biarritz on Sunday after being personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. At the summit, Modi is likely to speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation.

Modi arrived in Biarritz from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region.

"The Prime Minister reached Biarritz in France, where he will take part in G7 Summit. In addition to the multilateral components of the summit, he would also be meeting world leaders in separate bilateral interactions," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said Macron’s invitation was a "reflection of the personal chemistry" between the two leaders and also "recognition of India as a major economic power".

The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

Apart from Kashmir, Modi and Trump are also likely to discuss trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

Earlier this week in Washington, Trump said that he would discuss with Modi the situation in Kashmir and help ease the India-Pakistan tensions when they meet at the G7 Summit.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

(With PTI inputs)

