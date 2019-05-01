Gadchiroli Maoist Attack LIVE Updates: PM Says Culprits Won't be Spared, Maha Day Reception Cancelled

May 1, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Wednesday's Naxal attack in Gadchiroli, in which 15 police personnel and a civilian were killed, stating that the Naxal menace will be fought with stronger efforts. "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs' families. I am in touch with the DGP and the Gadchiroli SP," he said in a statement. "I strongly condemn this attack and we will fight this menace with even stronger efforts," the chief minister added. Fadnavis said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him about the situation. At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday.