Gadchiroli Maoist Attack LIVE Updates: PM Says Culprits Won't be Spared, Maha Day Reception Cancelled

News18.com | May 1, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

Gadchiroli Maoist Attack LIVE Updates: At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district Wednesday, police said. The blast followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the Naxal attack on security personnel, saying perpetrators of such violence will not be spared. "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten," he tweeted.
May 1, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: We stand by the bereaved families. The attacks are highly condemnable. The attack won't demoralise our forces. 

May 1, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 15 Commandos, Driver Killed as Maoists Blow Truck to Pieces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Sources said the attack is revenge for the encounters conducted by the commando unit in the region last year, in which 40 Maoist cadres were killed.

May 1, 2019 4:11 pm (IST)

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker condemns the Naxal attacks in Gadchiroli. “Dastardly, inhuman & reflects the utterly degenerate mindset of the so-called ‘revolutionaries’. Ultra left & anarchist violence weakens democracy, hurts the poor. The state must crack down on perpetrators & ensure justice,” she said.

May 1, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condems Gadchiroli Maoist attack. “In this hour of grief I and the Congress Party are with the families of the martyrs. The entire country is against this fierce violence by the Maoists. We will unite to defeat this violent ideology,” she wrote.

May 1, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Wednesday's Naxal attack in Gadchiroli, in which 15 police personnel and a civilian were killed, stating that the Naxal menace will be fought with stronger efforts. "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs' families. I am in touch with the DGP and the Gadchiroli SP," he said in a statement. "I strongly condemn this attack and we will fight this menace with even stronger efforts," the chief minister added. Fadnavis said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him about the situation. At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday.

May 1, 2019 3:55 pm (IST)

Subodh Jaiswal, DGP Maharashtra: We are prepared to give a befitting reply to this attack (Gadchiroli Naxal attack); Operations are going on in the area to ensure that no further casualties take place.

May 1, 2019 3:50 pm (IST)

Subodh Jaiswal, DGP Maharashtra: It would not be right to term this as an intelligence failure. It is a dastardly attack, we will try our best that such incidents are not repeated. Our people are present at the spot, more information will come out by today evening.

May 1, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)

Governor Cancels Maharashtra Day Reception After Naxal Attack | The Governor of Maharashtra CH Vidyasagar Rao cancels the reception and cultural programme organised at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today, as a mark of respect to the police personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack in Gadchirloi district. 

May 1, 2019 3:30 pm (IST)

Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal says the attack on 16 jawans in Maharashtra must be condemned in strongest terms. 

May 1, 2019 3:27 pm (IST)

Vice President of India Venkiah Naidu calls the maoist attack a sensless attack aimed to "derail peace and progress" and condemns the act. 

May 1, 2019 3:25 pm (IST)

Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaswal is currently addressing the media. "At 12:30 pm today, a quick reaction team was ambushed on its way/ 15 of them lost their lives. The driver of the bus was also killed. The act was done by the Naxals," he says. 

May 1, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)

At least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district. Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli police, which was on way to inspect a fleet of torched vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor

May 1, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

Rajanth Singh in Touch with Maharashtra CM | The Home Minister goes on to say that he is in touch with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident and is providing the required assistance to the state government. Singh added that the Ministry of Home Affairs is constantly in touch with the state administration. 

May 1, 2019 3:18 pm (IST)

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to condemn the Maoist attacks in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli that killed 15 security personnel, calling it an 'act of cowardice'. "We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families," he writes. 

May 1, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

Congress Condemns Attacks | After a Naxal-triggered IED blast claimed the lives of 16 security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, the Congress released an official statement condemning the attack on Twitter. "We strongly condemn this act of violence & salute our brave hearts for their sacrifice & service. We pray for the families of the victims & wish the injured a swift recovery," it says. 

May 1, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the death of 15 police personnel in a maoist attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.  "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families. I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

May 1, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

PM Modi Condemns Attack in Tweet | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday strongly condemned the Naxal attack on security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, saying perpetrators of such violence will not be spared. "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten," he tweeted.

May 1, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)

The blast took place as the vehicle reached Lendhari nallah in Kurkheda area, the official said. Police teams are reaching the spot for evacuation operation.

May 1, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli police, which was on way to inspect the torched vehicles, an official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. 

May 1, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

15 Security Personnel, One Other Killed in Naxal Attack | At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district today.  The blast followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day.

Gadchiroli Maoist Attack LIVE Updates: PM Says Culprits Won't be Spared, Maha Day Reception Cancelled
A vehicle can be seen blown apart at the site of the blast in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

Those killed in the blast were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli Police, which was on way to inspect the torched vehicles, an official said.

The blast occurred at around 12.30 pm near a nullah called Lendari. When officials were asked if it was a normal practice for the QRT to take a private vehicle, they said they are yet to get further details.


