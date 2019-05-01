Gadchiroli Maoist Attack LIVE Updates: PM Says Culprits Won't be Spared, Maha Day Reception Cancelled

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the Naxal attack on security personnel, saying perpetrators of such violence will not be spared. "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten," he tweeted.
CLICK TO READ | 15 Commandos, Driver Killed as Maoists Blow Truck to Pieces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Sources said the attack is revenge for the encounters conducted by the commando unit in the region last year, in which 40 Maoist cadres were killed.
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker condemns the Naxal attacks in Gadchiroli. “Dastardly, inhuman & reflects the utterly degenerate mindset of the so-called ‘revolutionaries’. Ultra left & anarchist violence weakens democracy, hurts the poor. The state must crack down on perpetrators & ensure justice,” she said.
I totally condemn Naxal attack in Gadchiroli, killing 16. Dastardly, inhuman & reflects the utterly degenerate mindset of the so-called ‘revolutionaries’. Ultra left & anarchist violence weakens democracy, hurts the poor. The state must crack down on perpetrators & ensure justice— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 1, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condems Gadchiroli Maoist attack. “In this hour of grief I and the Congress Party are with the families of the martyrs. The entire country is against this fierce violence by the Maoists. We will unite to defeat this violent ideology,” she wrote.
महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली में नक्सली हिंसा में मारे गए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मैं और कांग्रेस पार्टी शहीदों के परिवारों के साथ है। पूरा देश माओवादियों द्वारा की गई इस भवावह हिंसा के खिलाफ है। हम एकजुट होकर इस हिंसक विचारधारा को हराएंगे।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 1, 2019
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Wednesday's Naxal attack in Gadchiroli, in which 15 police personnel and a civilian were killed, stating that the Naxal menace will be fought with stronger efforts. "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs' families. I am in touch with the DGP and the Gadchiroli SP," he said in a statement. "I strongly condemn this attack and we will fight this menace with even stronger efforts," the chief minister added. Fadnavis said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him about the situation. At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday.
Governor Cancels Maharashtra Day Reception After Naxal Attack | The Governor of Maharashtra CH Vidyasagar Rao cancels the reception and cultural programme organised at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today, as a mark of respect to the police personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack in Gadchirloi district.
Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal says the attack on 16 jawans in Maharashtra must be condemned in strongest terms.
Extremely sad and shocking news from Gadchiroli.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2019
The naxal attack on security forces killing 16 jawans must be condemned in strongest terms.
May God give courage to their families to bear the irreparable losses.
Vice President of India Venkiah Naidu calls the maoist attack a sensless attack aimed to "derail peace and progress" and condemns the act.
I condemn the dastardly attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli today. This senseless attack on our forces is a clear attempt to derail peace and progress. I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families. #Gadchiroli— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) May 1, 2019
At least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district. Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli police, which was on way to inspect a fleet of torched vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor
Rajanth Singh in Touch with Maharashtra CM | The Home Minister goes on to say that he is in touch with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident and is providing the required assistance to the state government. Singh added that the Ministry of Home Affairs is constantly in touch with the state administration.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to condemn the Maoist attacks in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli that killed 15 security personnel, calling it an 'act of cowardice'. "We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families," he writes.
Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families. 1/2— Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 1, 2019
Congress Condemns Attacks | After a Naxal-triggered IED blast claimed the lives of 16 security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, the Congress released an official statement condemning the attack on Twitter. "We strongly condemn this act of violence & salute our brave hearts for their sacrifice & service. We pray for the families of the victims & wish the injured a swift recovery," it says.
We are deeply saddened by the deadly attack on our jawans. We strongly condemn this act of violence & salute our brave hearts for their sacrifice & service. We pray for the families of the victims & wish the injured a swift recovery.— Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2019
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the death of 15 police personnel in a maoist attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families. I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
PM Modi Condemns Attack in Tweet | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday strongly condemned the Naxal attack on security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, saying perpetrators of such violence will not be spared. "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten," he tweeted.
Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2019
15 Security Personnel, One Other Killed in Naxal Attack | At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district today. The blast followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day.
A vehicle can be seen blown apart at the site of the blast in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.
Those killed in the blast were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli Police, which was on way to inspect the torched vehicles, an official said.
The blast occurred at around 12.30 pm near a nullah called Lendari. When officials were asked if it was a normal practice for the QRT to take a private vehicle, they said they are yet to get further details.
-
30 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs RR 62/75.0 overs 41/13.2 oversMatch Abandoned
-
29 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KXIP 212/620.0 overs 167/820.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
-
28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs MI 232/220.0 overs 198/720.0 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
-
28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs RCB 187/520.0 overs 171/720.0 oversDelhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
-
27 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships CRC vs BIZ 89/1019.3 overs /oversBelize beat Costa Rica by 5 wickets