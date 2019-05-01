15 Commandos, Driver Killed as Maoists Blow Truck to Pieces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

At least 15 security personnel and a driver were killed as Maoists triggered an IED blast on a truck carrying a team of C-60 commandos in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Wednesday.Sources said the attack is revenge for the encounters conducted by the commando unit in the region last year, in which 40 Maoist cadres were killed.The blast was triggered at 12.30 pm, hours after Maoists torched at least three dozen vehicles belonging to private contractors in Kurkheda sub-district of Gadchiroli.The commando unit, part of the Quick Response Team of Gadchiroli police, had set out in a private vehicle for patrolling after the arson incident, said officials.Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal confirmed the death toll and said the team was ambushed by the naxalites. "A probe is underway. We hope this does not happen again," he said at a press conference.Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack on Twitter and said the perpetrators will not be spared. “Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families,” he wrote.Home minister Rajnath Singh too condemned the attack. "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident in Gadchiroli and expressed my grief at the loss of brave Police personnel. We are providing all assistance needed by the state government. MHA is in constant touch with the state administration," he tweeted.Questions, however, are being raised as to why the jawans were sent om patrol duty in a private vehicle and a bomb-proof one was not used, especially when there were inputs that the Maoists were planning an attack.The first incident had taken place early in the day when the state was getting ready to celebrate its foundation day, Maharashtra Divas. The targeted vehicles, mostly belonged to Amar Infrastructures Ltd, and were engaged in construction works for the Purada-Yerkad sector of NH 136 near Dadapur village.The Maoists have been observing a week-long protest to mark the first anniversary of 40 of their comrades who were gunned down by security forces on April 22 last year.