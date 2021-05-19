Gadkari Bats for More Licenses as Vaccine Producers Doubt Centre's Claims of 2.6 Bn Doses by Year-End

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine shortage across the country and the Centre’s claim that India will have 2.16 billion doses by the end of 2021, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that more domestic companies should be given the licence to manufacture jabs and life-saving drugs.

“If the demand for the vaccine is more than supply then it creates a problem. So, instead of one company, let 10 more companies be given the license to manufacture the vaccine. First let them supply in the country and later if there is surplus, they may export,” Gadkari said in a virtual address to vice-chancellors of universities.

“There are two-three laboratories in every state. Let them make it, not as a service, but with 10 per cent royalty… It can be done in 15-20 days,” he said.

According to a report by Mint, domestic vaccine makers remain unconvinced about the government’s claim that India will have 2.16 billion doses by the year-end.

“It appears that the government’s projections are based on the assumption that everything will go smoothly and right on time. It has not been smooth for any manufacturer," Mint quoted an executive with a leading vaccine maker.

In a presentation last week, NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul projected production estimates of various domestic vaccine makers, citing provisional data. “About 75 crore (750 million) doses of Covishield and 55 crore (550 million) of Covaxin will be produced in that period," Paul said, adding that Covaxin will be made by Bharat Biotech and three public sector units through a technology transfer.

However, these numbers may be overly optimistic, given the pace of expanding vaccine production.

Last week, the Centre, while unveiling its vaccine roadmap, had said that 7.30 crore doses would be available in May for the vaccination drive. Out of these, 1.27 crore doses that are being directly procured by states are in the pipeline, and 80 lakh doses are being procured by private hospitals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here