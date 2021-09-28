To take stock of the situation of one of the most ambitious projects for Jammu and Kashmir, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Sonmarg on Tuesday and reviewed the progress of the multi-lane highway connecting the two regions and said that most of the work for the same is complete.

Gadkari reviewed the Z Morh tunnel and the Zojila tunnels and said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on the development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the aspirations of the youth. Six projects have been commissioned by the ministry for the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Minister said, “The distance between Jammu and Kashmir is 234 km and covered in nine hours. The work has been completed for close to 160 km and in another 60 odd kilometres, we are working on details as this is very difficult terrain. We have started to work on a different design for the same and hoping that by the next two years, this project will be completed and then the distance between Jammu and Kashmir can be covered by road in nearly three hours.”

Stating that the doors for governance have opened up in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 371, Gadkari said that the coordination with the Centre has only improved. He said, “We are building multiple tunnels in both the Union territories and we have sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 1.40 lakh crore. Our government wants to work for the cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth who in the coming days would get ample opportunities for employment and skill development within their premises and would not have to go around the entire country searching for jobs.”

Keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, Gadkari has given a deadline of December 2023 to the construction company to complete the Zojila tunnel project which would be Asia’s longest tunnel project. This all-weather tunnel will connect Srinagar to Leh all around the year.

There are several other key road projects are also underway in Jammu and Kashmir such as the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Jammu-Srinagar alternate connectivity, Srinagar-Leh and alternative route for the same Jammu-Akhnoor section and Srinagar-Kashmir Shopian road projects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here