Gadkari to Arrive in Goa on Monday; Will Launch Missing Highway Link, Telemedicine Services

Nitin Gadkari will review national highway projects here along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (Photo: IANS)

On Tuesday, the Union Minister will oversee the signing of an MoU between the state sports department and Vengsarkar Cricket Academy.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will arrive in Goa on a two-day visit on Monday and inaugurate a missing highway link as well as telemedicine services at a hospital, an official said.

Gadkari will inaugurate the missing link between Loutolim and Verna on National Highway 566, and then, later, will visit Goa Medical College in Bambolim to commission telemedicine services there, the official said on Sunday.

"In the evening, Gadkari will interact with industrialists on 'Gati Shakti Master Plan' in Dona Paula.

On Tuesday, he will oversee the signing of an MoU between the state sports department and Vengsarkar Cricket Academy. Thereafter, he will review national highway projects here along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant," the official informed.

first published:October 31, 2021, 21:56 IST