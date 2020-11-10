Gaighat Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Gaighat (गायघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Gaighat is part of 15. Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,09,025 eligible electors, of which 1,63,566 were male, 1,45,111 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gaighat in 2020 is =CP90/CM90*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,87,372 eligible electors, of which 1,53,220 were male, 1,34,149 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,878 eligible electors, of which 1,22,731 were male, 1,08,147 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gaighat in 2015 was 578. In 2010, there were 364.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Maheshwar Prasad Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Veena Devi of BJP by a margin of 3,501 votes which was 2.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 40.8% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Veena Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Maheshwar Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 15,987 votes which was 12.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.46% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 88. Gaighat Assembly segment of Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ajay Nishad won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 32 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 21 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Gaighat are: Dinesh Das (BSP), Ram Surat Kumar (BJP), Anish Kumar (JDS), Amit Kumar (HSJP), Ashok Kumar Jha (GJP), Md. Aftab Alam (CPIMLL), Dinbandhu Kumar (RJJP), Pradeep Kumar Singh (SHS), Ram Narayan Roy (BVP), Ritesh Kumar Alias Binod Yadav (PP), Bimal Devi (BCHP), Akhilesh Kumar (IND), Nageshwar Prasad Singh (IND), Mohan Kumar (IND), Surendra Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.1%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.44%, while it was 56.2% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 314 polling stations in 88. Gaighat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 271. In 2010 there were 255 polling stations.

Extent:

88. Gaighat constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Gaighat and Bandra; Gram Panchayats Katra, Sonpur, Berai South, Dhanaur, Madhepura and Shivdaspur of Katra Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Gaighat seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Gaighat is 368.37 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Gaighat is: 26°07'29.3"N 85°37'44.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gaighat results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.