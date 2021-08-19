Gaikwad Father-Son Duo Nabbed in Karnataka By Pune Police, Charged Under Mcoca

After an investigation, which lasted for a month and a half, Pune police arrested fugitive industrialists Ganesh Gaikwad and his father Nanasaheb Gaikwad from Karnataka under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). According to an Indian Expres report, last month, a case was filed against the duo by Ganesh’s wife on charges of harassment and attempt to murder at the Chaturshringi police station.

Both father and son had been absconding for a month and a half. According to reports, the Gaikwad family possesses assets worth crores of rupees in the Aundh area of Pune. Ganesh Gaikwad, who is a well-known businessman and politician from Pune, is accused of inflicting occult-related torture on his wife, upon the advice of an astrologer named Raghunath Yemul. His wife, 27, had alleged that her husband had physically abused her, inflicted burn injury with cigarette butts and even tried to kill her. She is the daughter of a former MLA and the duo got married in 2017. The astrologer also has been arrested.

A total of eight cases have been registered against six people including Ganesh Gaikwad and his father. The charges include extortion, illegal money lending, rioting, attempted murder, kidnapping and beating with intent to enslave, conspiracy to commit fraud on the basis of forged documents, illegal possession of weapons and robbery.

A total of 8 cases have been filed against the Gaikwad family at Sangvi, Hinjewadi, Chatushrungi, Chandannagar and Paud police stations of Pune district. According to sources, the whole family has been involved in criminal activities and amassed a fortune from it.

