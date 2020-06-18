Galwan Clash: 58 Soldiers Hospitalised with Minor Injuries Should Be Back on Duty in a Week, Say Sources

Sources in the Indian Army on Thursday said no soldier is in a critical state as of now and all are stable after clashes with the Chinese in Ladakh's Galwan Valley earlier this week. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the confrontation.

"No one is critical as of now, all are stable. Eighteen soldiers are at our hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. 58 soldiers are at other hospitals, they should be back on duty within a week," news agency ANI quoted the sources as saying. They added that the health status of the status is as of Thursday afternoon.

The 58 personnel that are at other hospitals have minor injuries, which is why "an optimistic time-frame of one week has been given for their recovery", added the sources.

The Army had earlier clarified that all soldiers are accounted for after the violent clashes with the Chinese army.

Referring to a news report claiming that soldiers are missing in action, the Army said all Indian troops are accounted for. "It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action," the Army said in a statement.

There have been reports that several Indian Army soldiers were held captive by the Chinese Army following the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel were killed. China has not yet released any casualty figures.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said no Indian soldiers were missing since the clashes on Monday evening.

Indian and Chinese militaries held a Major General-level dialogue on Thursday for the third consecutive day on disengagement of troops as well as restoring normalcy in areas around the Galwan Valley.

The clashes were the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.